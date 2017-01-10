I taught Manveer how to play the Bigg Boss game, says Priyanka Jagga in a live chat

Priyanka Jagga is sure about Bani J winning the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 10. Priyanka Jagga is sure about Bani J winning the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 10.

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga became a known name after she didn’t spare the star host of the show Salman Khan and was thrown out of the house by him. Since then, Jagga has come out on various occasions to clear her stance on the entire incident. On Tuesday morning, she went live on Facebook with her brother Sameer Jagga.

The brother-sister duo invited questions from the viewers about Priyanka’s journey in the show and her take on the Swami Om episode. Talking about Swami, Priyanka said, “I haven’t met or talked to Swami Om after coming out of the house. Also, in coming days, I have no plans to meet him.”

Also read | EXCLUSIVE Priyanka Jagga attacks Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 10: Contestants treat Salman like he’s their papa

On being asked by a viewer whether she feels like a celebrity after participating in Bigg Boss 10, she says,”We are not celebrities. I left that world back there only and I am not interested in getting back to being a celebrity.”

The audience was also interested to know that despite all her dirty antics, why is she isn’t in the final race. “I was not well. If I would have been well, I would have definitely stayed there. Moreover, winning or losing the game doesn’t matter to me. In my home, I am already a winner,” replied Priyanka.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to her, Bani is a clear winner of the show. Earlier too in an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “I think Bani will win because she has support (from the show). That’s quite evident. Salman is sweet to her, also she is encouraged a lot. Things are in her favour.” In the live chat, she stuck to her previous thoughts.

Watch Priyanka Jagga with her brother in a live chat

Priyanka became a target of Salman’s annoyance after she passed insensitive comments on Manu’s mother and on Lopamudra’s character. But she does not regret any of it. She said, “I am not the only one who abused in the house. Lopamudra called Swami Om an illegitimate child. The only mistake I did was that I abused in Hindi. If I would have abused in English, they would have never asked me to leave.”

Also read | Was there more to Priyanka Jagga’s ouster from Bigg Boss 10 house?

For Priyanka Jagga, Manveer is playing the game well only after she taught him. “Manveer is doing well for himself in the game after I told him to play alone. He has understood the fact, to win the game, he has to play it individually.”

Signing off, Priyanka hinted on her plans for her son’s future. She said, “My son will become a celebrity in future. He will become an actor.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd