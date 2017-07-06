I miss our romantic courtship days: Divyanka Tripathi reveals her first wedding anniversary plans with Vivek Dahiya in Europe

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on July 8. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on July 8.

One look at the beautiful Divyanka Tripathi and her dashing partner Vivek Dahiya, and you know that some matches are truly made in heaven. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor married her co-star Vivek last year on 8 July. And to celebrate their first wedding anniversary the two have flown off to the romantic locales of Europe. Divyanka, after breaking her decade-long relationship with actor Ssharad Malhotra, found her match in Vivek, and seems most happy in her conjugal life.

Fresh from the win of Nach Baliye 8, Divyanka and Vivek have decided to take a break, and with their anniversary just around the corner, they are off to Europe to bring in their big day. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Divyanka, just minutes before boarding her flight said, “The best memories of the first year of our marriage is definitely been getting associated with Nach Baliye 8. Both of us got the opportunity to spend maximum time that helped us get to know each other well. Ever since Nach wrapped up, I feel a void in my life. I am not only missing dancing with him, but also the time we managed to spent together. I am thankful that Nach happened now, as we got to strengthen our relationship this way, so soon into our marriage.”

Smilingly, Divyanka further reminisced the gone year and added, “I also miss the days when we were dating – those long drives, hanging out, spending time and getting to know each other. They are the memories that will always hold special in our life. The marriage is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

Divyanka and Vivek’s love story could easily become a best-selling novel or a film. Their fans, got hold of a picture of their group, and after finding them looking good together, cropped the two’s image, and posted on social media christening them ‘DiVek’. They started a page in a hope that they would someday romance on-screen, not knowing what fate had in store for the couple.

The buzz around the same reached Divyanka-Vivek also, but they were too shy to even speak to each other. Their common friend Pankaj Bhatia (also their co-star in YHM) decided to break the ice, and made a WhatsApp group with them, asking them to chat and open up. He further decided to play cupid and got them together for their first date. And well, the rest, as they say, is history. After a brief dating period, the committed in love pair decided to take their marital vows. And the marriage, one of the biggest events in the TV industry, was nothing less than a dreamy affair.

The workaholics, soon after a short honeymoon, got back to work. And giving them a chance to rewind their courtship, Nach Baliye 8 came their way. Long hours of rehearsals and constantly backing each other, Divyanka and Vivek came much closer. Not only did they showcase their romantic chemistry but also proved their mettle as dancers and performers in the reality show. Their hard work, belief in each other and the utmost love of their fans made them take home the coveted trophy as winners.

It is a fruitful time for Divyanka as she managed to also grab two awards at the recently held Zee Gold Awards – Best Actress (Popular) and Best Jodi (along with Karan Patel). Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is running smooth, after three years of showtime. Vivek, last seen playing the lead in Kawach shared that he will be back with a bang soon.

We wish them on their first wedding anniversary!

