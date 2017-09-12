I feel content and complete: Anas Rashid on getting married

Anas Rashid married to Heena Iqbal on Saturday. Anas Rashid married to Heena Iqbal on Saturday.

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid is a happy man today. The popular television star, who got married to Heena Iqbal on Saturday, can’t contain the happiness that his marriage has brought him. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Anas shared, “I feel complete and content in my conjugal life. Heena is the right person that I was searching for. And now that I have her in my life, it is the most beautiful feeling.”

The wedding that happened in Anas’ hometown Malerkotla was a grand affair. With families and friends by his side, the groom looked splendid. His producer Sumeet Mittal also traveled to celebrate the big day and even shared a post on Instagram.

Talking further about the function, Anas shared, “Everyone kept complimenting us how great we looked together. Our wedding attire also received a lot of appreciation and we were blushing because of the praises. Being the eldest in the house, I was so elated to see my family happy. It was a feeling that I can’t even describe in words. I was nervous, happy, restless and what not. It was the best day in my life for sure.”

On asked whether Heena has managed to mingle with his family, the actor shared with a smile, “It doesn’t seem that she is new in the family. Heena has already won over everyone and she has seamlessly blended with the family. Everyone loves and adores her and she too has been reciprocating it with equal love. As of now, she hasn’t cooked anything but my mother and sisters are helping her in understanding these things.”

Lastly, the actor shared that the couple’s plans to come to Mumbai by end of the month. “We will have a party for all my Mumbai friends and associates once I am there. I want all of them to meet Heena.”

Always wanting to get married to a traditional girl of his parents’ choice, the 39-year-old actor opted for an arranged marriage. Heena, who is only 24 years old, worked in the immigration sector but chose to quit her job to get married. The couple had got engaged earlier this year.

Anas has been a part of shows like Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahin Toh Hoga and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka in the past. He became a star with his portrayal of a man who helps his wife become an IPS officer in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Recently, the actor played a cameo in the show’s sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

