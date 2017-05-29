I don’t watch my own shows, says Nach Baliye 8 judge Terence Lewis

Terence Lewis is one of the judges on Nach Baliye 8 along with Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri. Terence Lewis is one of the judges on Nach Baliye 8 along with Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri.

Ace choreographer Terence Lewis — currently seen as a judge on the popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 — says that due to his hectic work schedule, he doesn’t get time to watch his own shows.

“I don’t watch my own shows. While living in Mumbai, I don’t come back home before 8 p.m. It’s very hectic. So, I don’t watch my own shows. Still, I get to know through people whether the show is working or not,” Lewis told IANS here.

Lewis, who appeared as a judge on the fifth and sixth seasons of the Star Plus show, has filmmaker Mohit Suri and actress Sonakshi Sinha as co-judges of this season.

“My experience on Nach Baliye has been brilliant so far. I was not a part of the last (seventh) season and the format of the show was changed. It didn’t work out well. So, we have come back with the same format with eighth season,” Lewis said.

“We want to see romance and love here. We don’t want it to turn into Bigg Boss. The decision to come back on Nach Baliye was good for me. The difference that we have every year are the couples, which are different. They come up with their own love stories,” he added.

Some of the celebrity couples who are currently seen on the show include Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Abigail Jain-Sanam Johar.

Lewis says Nach Baliye gives celebrities a chance to “improve their chemistry as they get to spend more time with each other”.

“This year, we have very good contestants, who know how to talk and connect with the audience. Some of them are really popular, like Divyanka Tripathi. I don’t watch TV show, but in my house, people are a big fan of hers.

“But I am like, ‘Who is she?’ My family says she is a huge star and it’s a huge thing that you are judging her,” he said.

