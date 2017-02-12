I don’t believe supernatural powers exist: Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is known for her role from TV series Qubool Hai, which aired from 2014 to 2016. Surbhi Jyoti is known for her role from TV series Qubool Hai, which aired from 2014 to 2016.

Popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is soon to be seen in a romantic supernatural thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, says she does not believe in the existence of such things in real life. The actress, who plays a character named Gitanjali, said here: “My on-screen character is very opposite of who I am in real life. I think that was the most challenging and attractive part of my role to say ‘yes’ to the show.

“I do not believe in the existence of supernatural powers, whereas she does. I am completely anti to the concept of ghosts and supernatural powers.” The 52-episode series, to be aired on Star Plus from February 25, also features Shoaib Ibrahim, Sharad Kelkar, Shaleen Malhotra, Mita Vashisht and Nivedita Bhattacharya among others.

Working with such experienced actors was quite an enjoyable factor for Surbhi.”Since the show will be finished within six months, and the story is already set, I had clarity on my character graph, unlike other daily soaps that go on for years. That was helpful for my performance.”

Surbhi is known for her role from TV series Qubool Hai, which aired from 2014 to 2016. She has also played the lead character in a romantic web series Tanhaiyan, which will go live on February 14. Talking about her character on that show, she said: “My character’s name is Meera Kapoor. And that character is just the opposite of Gitanjali. Meera is an independent and opinionated girl. It’s a love story and I am very excited about it.”