I am over worked and under paid for Lip Sing Battle: Farah Khan

While we waited in the Yash Raj Films corridors for our one-on-one interaction with the charming and entertaining Farah Khan, she was busy discussing the details for her next episode of Lip Sing Battle with Ayushmann Khurranna in the next room. As she settled down on a comfy chair in her makeup room, we mentioned how she looks completely hands on with the show. “Of course. From getting the actors to planning the creatives and even deciding the songs, I am completely involved. This is my show and I love working closely for my projects. I am the presenter for this show and I feel its my responsibility to get everything in place.”

When we further quizzed her whether she was paid extra to handle all these jobs, the choreographer-filmmaker-actor joked, “Not at all. I am over worked and under paid for this show.”

Lip Sing Battle, which will air on Star Plus, is an adaptation of Jimmy Fallon’s show Lip Sync. To be co-hosted by Ali Asgar, the series will see two celebrities lip sync to a popular song. Saying that the show will present the crazy side of the celebs, Farah added, “The audience will be shocked to see this mad and fun side of their favourite celebs. Since all of them have a competitive streak, the episodes are turning out to be a riot. Farhan (Akhtar), who speaks less and has a reserved image in public, was crazy on the show. Even Shaan surprised us with his enthusiasm and fun side. It is going to be a one of a kind experience for sure.”

When asked if apart from craziness, she would also get some secrets out of these celebrities, Farah said, “We are not doing this as a chat show and hence no secrets. It’s entirely a pure entertaining show with songs and dance. But yes, we are giving a chance to these celebs to live their childhood fantasies, and take up avatars that they have all grown up wanting to be.”

Farah has already got Karan Johar, Parimeeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Preity Zinta among others. Ayushmann, with whom Farah had a meeting, will be on the show with Raveena Tandon. “Ayushmann is already super excited to shoot and he may also do a Tip Tip Barsa Pani with a yellow dupatta,” the host shared with a smile. “Even my good friend Sania Mirza will be part of this show. We will be shooting till the end of October and I am sure we will have some crazier times ahead.”

Lastly, talking about her chemistry with Ali, Farah said, “He is like my younger brother and we have a gala time shooting together. He is playing Karah, the wannabe Farah in Lip Sing Battle and we have a constant banter. He also dresses up like me, and it’s hilarious to see him sometimes, as I feel, do I also look so terrible (laughs). Ali’s comic timing is unmatched and he adds more laughter to our show.”

Lip Sing Battle, to be launched on September 16, will air every weekend, 10 pm onwards.

