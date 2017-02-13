I am not quitting Saath Nibhana Saathiya, I’m too happy playing Kokila: Rupal Patel

According to reports, Rupal Patel’s character in Saath Nibhana Saathiya will die while saving Gopi, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to reports, Rupal Patel’s character in Saath Nibhana Saathiya will die while saving Gopi, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Shutting down the reports of her exit from popular TV drama Saath Nibhana Saathiya, actor Rupal Patel has said that she has no reason to leave the show and she is “too contented” to play Kokila Modi on the family drama.

A couple of days ago, media reports surfaced suggesting that Rupal was planning to bid goodbye to the show and her character, Kokila will be shown dead in an upcoming episode. Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor said, ” I am not quitting the show and I haven’t got any information about it even from the channel and my production house, Rashami Telefilms. I have been playing this wonderful role from past seven years. I am very happy and contented playing this character, which is so strong and is a pillar on the show. So, I have no reason to leave the show.”

The actor further said that for her, Kokila is the role of a lifetime and she would never even think about leaving it. “As an actor, I have been used to doing long shows and many characters but there are certain characters, which are lifetime roles. Kokila Modi is one such role.”

Fans would agree with Rupal on this, after all the two characters for which Saath Nibhana Saathiya is known are the docile Gopi, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and the tough and fair mother-in-law of Gopi, Kokila.

On the stories that Kokila will die while saving Gopi, Rupal said that she didn’t have any information about it but would take it in her stride if the production house and the channel decide to end her character. “From my end, I am certain I am not going anywhere, But if the makers feel killing Kokila is for the betterment of the show, then I will take it with a smile.”

