I am guarded about my personal life: Mona Singh

Mona Singh is known for her outgoing and friendly nature but the actress says when it comes to her personal life she is extremely private.

At a time when celebrities share details about their personal life with fans on social media, the Jassi Jaissi koi Nahin star chooses to stay away from social networking sites to keep her sanity intact.

“I am not at all active on social media. I stay away from it because I like to guard my personal life. I don’t like posting pictures when I am enjoying time with my loved ones.

“I am happy because I stay away from social media. Actors are very emotional people and I am an emotional person too. So, when somebody will say something nasty, I don’t know how I will take it. I will just get very sad. I don’t know why people out there are so frustrated in their lives that they start abusing online,” Mona told PTI.

The 34-year-old actress will be seen in a new supernatural show Kawach… Kaali Shaktiyon se, which will go on air on Colors from June 11.

“The story is my journey from a non believer in super natural powers to believer. I have never acted evil and seductive on a show. I took up the project because I thought it will be challenging for me as an actor. My character is being possessed by a dark force. So, it’s a whole new ballgame for me.”

Asked if her stint on the supernatural show is affecting her in real life, Mona said, “There are times when we shoot and come home and you find things very eerie. I have become very aware of sound. It’s all psychological. That is why, I stay away from watching horror movies.”

Inspired by the mythology of “Savitri and Satyavan”, the finite series is produced by Ekta Kapoor. This is the third time Mona is teaming up with the media mogul.

“Ekta is first a friend. She comes up with these fabulous stories. You get completely lost in her world of stories. I love the fact that I am doing different kind of shows with Ekta be it Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and now this.”

Yeh Hai Mohabatein actor Vivek Dahiya will be seen opposite her and former Bigg Boss contestant Mahek Chahal is playing the antagonist.

For Mona, working with these two actors was fun.

“We had fun on the sets. Mahek and I are both sardarnis and we used to bond over that. Vivek is a new actor. This is his first lead show and he was nervous initially. But later he also joined us.”

