I am a sensitive person: Ram Kapoor

He might play intimidating roles on TV but actor Ram Kapoor says in real life he is a very sensitive human being.

Kapoor, 41, who is known for his roles in shows like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Kasamh Se”, said it is important for an artiste to be sensitive to bring out right emotions.

“I am a very sensitive person. If you are an artiste you have to be sensitive. If you are not romantic and sensitive, you cannot be a good artiste. If you are in a creative field, you have to be sensitive. I cry in theatres and I have no qualms about it. I have been taught not to control that and use it rather,” Ram said.

His sensitive attitude helped him portray the role of a doting husband to a cancer-stricken wife on the upcoming show “Dil Ki Baatein”.

“I didn’t do any preparation for my role because I am a married man with children. I connected to my role very quickly. I try to connect it with my real life in every way. I have not done this kind of role earlier,” he said.

The “Humshakals” star feels privileged to play the leading man on a show which has been conceptualised by Mahesh Bhatt as the director’s “Saaransh” inspired him to become an actor.

“I am privileged to be a part of Bhatt sahab’s show. I am a big fan of his films. I am lucky that I am getting to do this phenomenal subject. It’s a dream come true for me to be the actor of one of Bhatt’s creation,” he said.

Ram, who is currently shooting the new show, said it gave him a deeper understanding of life.

“After reading the script and shooting it, I suddenly feel I can do anything for my loved ones. I feel all my shows help me to grow as a human being. I am 41 and I have to explore more. But with this show (Dil Ki Baatein) I got a deeper inside of me,” he said.

As the story of the new show progresses, it takes a cue from Bhatt’s other film “Daddy” and explores the father-daughter relationship as well apart from the husband-wife link.

“When I enter the second phase of the show, you won’t be able to differentiate who is the parent and the child. They have to play both the roles time to time, which I find very interesting because I am a father of a daughter in real life,” he said.

‘Dil Ki Baatein’ inspired by my life’s story: Mahesh Bhatt

For Mahesh Bhatt, working on the upcoming TV show “Dil Ki Baatein” was like revisiting his life eight years ago when his close friend UG Krishnamurti died.

The ‘Arth’ helmer, who is the conceptualiser of the show, said it is one of his best autobiographical narratives.

“Dil Ki Baatein” is loosely based on his 2009 book “A Taste of Life: The Last Days of UG Krishnamurti”, which he wrote after the death of the thinker.

“The raw power of life mesmerises you and that is what ‘Dil Ki Baatein’ has. The show comes from my area of life which I have lived in 2007. I am known for introducing autobiographical narratives in films which have some resonances of my life.

“But ‘Dil Ki Baatein’ is the most powerful narrative. It comes from my very intense relationship with the man U G Krishnamurti, who was guide, friend and whatever I am today. It explores the finality of death and the few questions which I had before the death of my friend,” Bhatt told reporters here during the launch of the show.

Starring actor Ram Kapoor and Gurdeep Kohli, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Meher Punj, in lead roles, the show revolves around a husband’s struggle to save the life of his terminally ill wife.

“Character of Ram on the show is me. I always wanted Ram to play the role. I first saw him in my daughter Alia’s film ‘Student of the Year’ and was bowled over by his performance. Since I am not a very TV person, so I was not aware of his popularity on the small screen,” he said.

The director-producer also feels the show does not only talk about the gruesome facts of a life but it focuses on other aspects too.

“There was a question in my mind whether I can give baskseat to the personal anguish of mine? The show is not a morbid tale. It’s a life-affirming narrative because you cannot talk about life without talking about death,” he said.

Bhatt, who was behind hit TV series ‘Janam’ in 1985, said he chose the subject for TV instead of films because he feels small screen is the medium of future.

“TV is the medium of future. It is the locometer of entertainment industry. Cinema used to be the medium of mass entertainment but now it is TV,” he said.

Produced by Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada of ‘Udaan’ fame, which was also based on Bhatt’s concept, the show will star airing on Sony from March 23.

