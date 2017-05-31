Happy to be back, was missing being in the fiction space: Hussain Kuwajerwala

Hussain Kuwajerwala is known for his roles in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum. Hussain Kuwajerwala is known for his roles in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is back in the fiction space of Indian television after eight years with Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo 2. The actor says he shouldn’t have taken such a long break. The actor said he had started missing the fiction space of the Indian small screen, and that is why he decided to get back with a light-hearted show.

“It feels great (to be back after eight years). It feels like I completely belonged here and I shouldn’t have been away for such a long time,” Hussain told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Many still remember Hussain for his role in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum, and then as a host of several reality shows. Taking a step back from the world of small screen, Hussain got on to the stage in Delhi as the lead of musical show Zangoora.

The actor says he was “lucky” to get good opportunities while he was away. “As an actor you look out for good opportunities, and I was lucky enough to get quite a few. I was doing different things and right now I am happy doing what I am doing.”

Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo 2 is a sequel to Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and revolves around the humour that comes from situational lies. It airs on Sony SAB show. He said he is happy to be part of the comedy show, and adds that doing comedy is a new challenge for him.

Talking about the time he was away form TV, Hussain said: “After I had finished my musical and was done with a few non-fiction shows, I was honestly missing being in the fiction space… I was looking at doing something light-hearted, something more of a situational comedy.”

