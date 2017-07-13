Husbands should just keep quiet: Parmeet Sethi shares his mantra for a successful marriage

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, who married in 1992, after living-in for four years, can easily find their mention in the list of rock-steady couples, for having sustained their marriage for so long. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, who married in 1992, after living-in for four years, can easily find their mention in the list of rock-steady couples, for having sustained their marriage for so long.

Social stigma regarding age differences in relationships, live-in or a remarriage has been ruining relationships from ages. But here is one couple in tinsel town who decided to keep all of these at bay, painting a ‘happy marriage’ picture all along. Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, who married in 1992, after living-in for four years, can easily find their mention in the list of rock-steady couples, for having sustained their marriage for so long. Be it a five year age difference or Archana leaving find a failed marriage, the two have stuck with each other through thick and thin fighting also social stigmas.

When asked what’s the secret that keeps them going strong, Parmeet shared with a broad smile, “Husbands should just keep quiet! For the longevity of a marriage, true friendship is the base. You need to talk to your partner, and before anything else, you have to be friends.”

Quiz him whether the age difference or Archana’s past ever trouble their relationship, he answered, “We are a progressive couple, and I have no issues to have a woman on top. That won’t make me any less of a man. If there is trust and commitment towards each other, then these issues only seem futile.”

Parmeet will soon pave back his way into TV with Sony Entertainment Television’s Pehredaar Piya Ki after having been associated with shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Saara Aaksh, Dastaan and more.

Pehredaar Piya Ki received a lot of backlash for having a story line around a 10-year-old boy marrying an 18-year-old girl. Producer Sumeet Mittal, however, maintains that the show is about pure bonding and that rather being a wife, the girl will be more of a protector to the child.

When we quizzed Parmeet on whether the criticism made him question his association with the show, he said, “TV and films are the reflections of the society. We are not promoting the concept but just presenting what’s actually happening around us. We are to just entertain and I don’t think one should judge us as a medium. I think if we are taking us wrong, then the news channel flashing all the horrendous news should be prosecuted before us.”

Apart from acting in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dhadkan, Diljake, Rustom, Dil Dhadakne Do among more, he has also donned the director’s hat for TV shows Sumit Sambhal Lega and Har Mard Ka Dard. He also tasted stardom having written and directed YRF’s Badmaash Company, the script of which he completed in just six days.

Talking about his alternate profession, Parmeet quipped, “I love writing and directing; that’s my true passion. I am quite strict on sets and am slowly getting well on my man management. I am currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s brother Sajid Ali’s project Laila-Majnu. I am also itching to pen down some web-series as it gives you an unrestricted canvas to paint your imagination.”

Parmeet will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki that launches on 17 July, 8:30 pm.

