Humour and protest can be subtle: Kiku Sharda

Comedian Kiku Sharda says instead of taking the path of violence or bullying, one should be more subtle to express humour and anger. Kiku, who was seen in the The Kapil Sharma Show, was taken into custody in January 2016 after he took a dig at rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The comedian took to Twitter to share his happiness on the imprisonment of Singh. Asked about his first reaction to the verdict, Kiku told IANS: “I got calls from many media house but I did not comment on that, I just expressed my happiness with my style of joke, on Twitter. We can use social media or our form of art, which is, I feel strong.

He added: “I think humour and protest can be subtle, instead of loud and going to the level of violence. We saw what happened, once the verdict came out, so sad that was.”

Many celebrities have been a victim to social media trolls and negative criticism, but can Kiku take jokes being cracked on him? “There is a difference between trolling, bullying and joking. I as an individual can always take a joke on me, big time, there’s no doubt on that. But then it is about, coming from people of a similar sensibility. If you are cracking a joke on me and in counter, cannot take a joke when I am cracking on you, then, you stay away from me.”

The comedian strongly feels that an “intention of a joke should be having fun, not to hurt anyone.”

Kiku is quite excited about his upcoming film 2016 The End featuring Divyendu Sharma, Rahul Roy, Priya Banerjee and Narendra Jha. He says being a comic actor on the small screen he would only get comic roles.

“But as an artist I wanted to do something different, not acting in the film also as a comedian,” he added. So, is he playing a serious character?

Kiku said: “Not really, but it is not a comedy film, where you have a desire to crack a joke in every line.” Coming from Jodhpur, he started gaining popularity in television with the shows Akbar Birbal and Comedy Nights with Kapil, though he appeared in comedy shows before.

Growing up in a traditional Marwari business family and getting into the entertainment business, was his way of escaping from the mundane life. “Once you grow up in a routine life, you start looking for funny moments from daily life. I don’t know where did I get my sense of humour from but I used to joke on even small things, slowly things fall in place.”

2016 The End will be releasing on November 5.

