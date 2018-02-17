Exclusive: Hum Paanch Phir Se to go off air

Hum Paanch Phir Se airs on Big Magic. Hum Paanch Phir Se airs on Big Magic.

It came as a happy surprise for all 90s kids when Big Magic decided to get back the cult comedy show Hum Paanch. The show about five sisters, each different from one another first aired on Zee TV and was the debut production of Ekta Kapoor. A rebooted version of the same, Hum Paanch Phir Se, was launched in June 2017 and was being helmed by Esselvision Productions. Exclusive reports confirm that the series will go off air as the channel wants to experiment with newer content.

Shared a source close to show, “Hum Paanch Phir Se was much loved and appreciated by all. While it had new faces, keeping the soul of the original story helped the makers strike the right chords. With some new shows in the pipeline, the channel decided to axe this comedy series. The team will shoot till end of the month and the last episode will air on Holi.”

Hum Paanch Phir Se has been completely shot in Jaipur at the Zee Studios. The show which originally aired from 1995 to 1999, witnessed the hilarious troubles that Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf) faced thanks to his five daughters, Meenakshi (Vandana Pathak), Radhika (Vidya Balan), Sweety (Rakhee Tandon), Kajal Bhai (Bhairavi Raichura) and Choti (Priyanka Mehra) and his dead wife (Priya Tendulkar) speaking to him through a portrait.

In the new series, Anand was being played by Sooraj Thapar, Seema Pandey enacted the role of Beena, Vaishnavi Macdonalds as Anand’s first wife Priya and the five daughters being Jayashree Venkataramanan as Kajal Bhai, Ambalika Sapra as Radhika, Sylvia Chadha playing Sweety, Ruchi Tripathi as Meenakshi and Rimmi Srivastava was Chhoti.

Along with Hum Paanch Phir Se, as already reported by the media, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna will also go off air on Big Magic.

