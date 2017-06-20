Hum Paanch is returning and here’s the look at his new cast, see photos

Hum Paanch Phir Se will have a modern touch this time. Hum Paanch Phir Se will have a modern touch this time.

While you were wishing for the cult comedy show, Hum Paanch, to return on television, the makers of the show were busy zeroing in names for the star cast of the show. And now it seems the makers have finalised most of the characters of the show which portrays the life of middle-class Mathur family and its five daughters. The show will be titled, Hum Paanch Phir Se and this is the third time that the sitcom is making a comeback on the small screen.

Actor Jayashree Venkataramanan, who will be essaying the role of the most notorious of the five Mathur sisters, Kaajal Bhai, is all gung-ho about the show. “This light-hearted show is surely going to win people’s heart with its humourous motif. Each episode of the show promises to entertain the viewers and tickle their funny bone. I am happy to be a part of a show which will bring a smile to people’s faces,” Jayashree was quoted saying by IANS.

“In today’s era we see people living a hectic and stressed life, light-hearted shows like ‘Hum Paanch Phir Se’ add an entertainment quotient to their daily life. It is a pleasure and a moment of happiness to add value to people’s lives through shows. Hope the audience likes and enjoys the series,” she added.

The show which originally aired from 1995 to 1999, witnessed the hilarious troubles that Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf) faced thanks to his five daughters, Meenakshi (Vandana Pathak), Radhika (Vidya Balan ), Sweety (Rakhee Tandon), Kajal Bhai (Bhairavi Raichura) and Choti (Priyanka Mehra) and his dead wife speaking to him through a portrait.

Unlike the last two seasons of the show, this one will not be produced by Ekta Kapoor. It will be produced by Essel Vision Productions. The makers this time will give a modern touch to the comedy show which won many hearts back in 1995 and 2005. The on-air date of the show hasn’t been finalised yet.

Here is a complete list of who will be playing whom in the new season of Hum Paanch:

1. According to the reports, actor Sooraj Thapar will step into the shoes of Anand Mathur which was earlier played by Ashok Saraf and will be seen handling his crazy daughters and his two wives in the show.

2. The lady on the portrait, who happened to be Anand Mathur’s first wife and made his life even more miserable, will be played by Vaishnavi Macdonalds. In the first season, the role was portrayed by Priya Tendulkar.

3. Anand Mathur’s second wife and his daughters’ partner in crime will be played by Seema Pandey. Earlier the character was played by Shoma Anand.

4. Kajal Bhai aka Bhairavi Raichura, who was a big support to her sisters, will be played by Jayashree Venkataramanan in the latest edition of the show.

5. Vidya Balan’s role of Radhika in the original will be essayed in the new show by Ambalika Sapra.

