How Kangana Ranaut destroyed Karan Johar, and all he stands for, on his own show

It looks like Rangoon’s Jaanbaaz Julia Kangana Ranaut is living up to the title of her character in real life too. The bold and beautiful actor refuses to live by industry conventions and her frank statements about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan was proof. When she appeared on Koffee With Karan, it was with the same candour and take-no-prisoners approach.

Though we weren’t expecting any less from the confident actor but little did we know that the Queen actor will take the lead from the moment she will sit on the sassy couch. Even Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan who accompanied Kangana on the show found his presence futile. He was heard saying, “What am I even doing on the show.”

As Karan Johar ended his long introductory appreciation speech for the three-time National Award winner, Kangana thanked the filmmaker for his kind words and at the same moment reminded him how he mocked her English on the same show. She even thanked the host and the filmmaker for making fun of her as it drove her to work on her dialect and prove her mettle in the industry.

She even mentioned how another ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra called her to his office and took back his own words. He told her that he was wrong to predict that Kangana will never make it to the A-listers of Bollywood. She said, “I was very glad to hear that. He didn’t have to do it.”

The love-hate relationship between the actor-director went a notch higher when Kangana requested Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic. In a very subtle tone, the Queen actor said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” Karan who suffers from verbal diarrohea, according to Kangana, was left speechless.

Who would have ever imagined that a small-town girl from Himachal Pradesh would be this courageous to be critically opinionated in an industry which is known for its diplomacy?

This didn’t end here. Unlike her contemporaries who refuse to comment on controversies that take birth on KJo’s show, Kangana took a direct shot at the host. As Karan tried to twist Alia Bhatt’s comment on her airport looks, Kangana explained, “Karan is putting words in her (Alia’s) mouth!” It appeared as if Kangana was there to show a mirror to Karan Johar.

Watch| Kangana’s take on love

Kangana Ranaut has quite an eccentric take on life and love! #KoffeeWithKangana pic.twitter.com/EI5LStpO9b — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 19, 2017

The unpretentious lady had no fear to say that she has no interests in working with the Khans. Why so? Because she wants to work in a film where she is given an equal role and with the Khans that is not possible. By saying so, Kangana made it very clear that her success in Bollywood will never be driven by any of the Khans.

Karan Johar, whose movies are a spectacular display of wealth, asked Kangana whether she’d like to be poor and in love or rich but without love. To this, Kangana replied, “Karan, your idea of poverty is very different from mine.” Karan’s reaction? He could only manage to smile and take the show further.

Now in an industry where people like to be all sweet and nice in the face of big filmmakers, we wonder what’s in store for Kangana after she “attacked” Karan on the national television.

