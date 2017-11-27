House of Cards extends production hiatus for another two weeks following Kevin Spacey exit

The sixth season of House of Cards will be its final. The sixth season of House of Cards will be its final.

Looks like the makers of House of Cards need more time to fill the void that Kevin Spacey has left them with. According to Rolling Stone, production on House of Cards has been suspended for a further two weeks, in the wake of the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against series star Kevin Spacey.

The Netflix drama, which is currently in production for its sixth and final season, has been on hiatus since news first broke of Spacey’s alleged misconduct.

A letter sent to those working on the show by Media Rights Capital and distributed to press stated, “As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand.”

The statement continued, “We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.”

The letter, which was signed by Media Rights Capital senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, Pauline Micelli, concluded by praising the “loyal and talented” people working on the show, and took a swipe at Spacey by praising the fact the “production is bigger than just one person.”

The staff will be given another update before December 8. It was previously reported that Spacey’s character could be killed off, with the focus instead on his equally villainous wife Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright.

House of Cards is not the only project to make last-minute changes in the aftermath of Spacey’s sexual misconduct accusations.

Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, due out in December, reshot all the scenes featuring Spacey as J Paul Getty, with actor Christopher Plummer replacing the actor in the Oscar contender.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App