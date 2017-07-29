Hosting India’s Best Judwaah is helping me understand my twin daughters better: Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra will debut as a host with India’s Best Judwaah. Karanvir Bohra will debut as a host with India’s Best Judwaah.

Post his powerful performance in Naagin 2, Karanvir Bohra has turned host for Zee TV’s India’s Best Judwaah. Recently blessed with twin daughters, he said that working with the ‘twin’ contestants is helping him learn a lot. He also opened up about Naagin 3, his future projects and fatherhood

We all have our fair share of ideas about the connection between twins. Are they really two people and one soul? Do they react and behave similarly? Or is what we see in movies completely overhyped? Answering all these is Zee TV’s reality show India’s Best Judwaah, where 11 twins will participate in a bid to win the title. Created and produced by the most popular twin in tinseltown, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, the show is hosted by Karanvir Bohra.

The actor, who recently became a father to twin daughters, feels the show is God’s gift to him. “I think this is a great show for me as I am getting to learn so much about twins. As a father of two daughters, nothing can beat the experience of getting to know these twins so closely. The process is enlightening and will help me a lot to bring up my twins. I can completely relate to this show and at this moment, this is the best thing that could come my way,” Karanvir told indianexpress.com.

Born on the day of Diwali, Karanvir considers his daughters to be the avatar of Goddesses Laxmi and Saraswati. Talking about fatherhood, the actor stated, “They arrived with not just joy but a lot of luck for the family. They are our lucky charms and I think life will only get better now. Becoming a father has been a wonderful feeling but it’s yet to sink in. My wife Teejay (Sandhu) and I are yet to believe that we have become parents. For me, my mom and dad are parents figure not us. We keep saying that God has given us the responsibility to bring up his two angels, we are nowhere their parents (laughs). As of now, we are giving in to all their demands seeing their cute little puppy faces, only time will tell how we emerge as parents.”

The couple recently announced a book on their daughters, wherein anecdotes and pictures from their lives will be published. “They are very happy kids and bring a smile on everyone’s face. We realised that they have been blessed with the power to spread love and happiness, and the book will only help in achieving that. Their Insta page that Teejay handles has already become a rage only because of its positive content,” shared the actor.

Karanvir, who is debuting as an anchor, said that he has started respecting the job more. “I always thought it was a piece of cake but it is really difficult. Hats off to people who have been pulling this off successfully for so many years. The audience has loved me in all my characters, but they will see the real me on the show. I am quite atrangi in real life and I am sure people will enjoy watching me. I am funny but it’s a different kind of humour. I can’t insult people in the name of gags so I avoid it. I must add that I am thoroughly enjoying it and now that I have got the hang of it, I would love to host more shows. Sher ke muh me khoon lag gaya, ab nahi rukega (the tiger has tasted blood, it won’t stop now).”

Lastly, when we asked him about Naagin 3 and his future projects, the actor shared, “As of now I have a film up for release, which you will hear about soon. I am in no hurry and so have not signed any new show. As for Naagin 3, well I hope they launch it with me.”

Laughingly, he added, “The question surrounding the climax where my character Rocky killed Shivangi (Mouni Roy) has become more viral than ‘Kattappa ne Bahubaali ko kyu maara?’ So, I guess they should launch Naagin 3 soon.”

India’s Best Judwaah airs every weekend, 8 pm.

