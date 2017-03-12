Holi 2017: From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Dil Se Dil Tak, here’s how TV shows are celebrating Holi

The top shows of Indian television are gearing up for Holi celebrations. The top shows of Indian television are gearing up for Holi celebrations.

Indian television shows need an excuse to create drama and what better than festivals? From Diwali to Holi, our daily soaps celebrate all festivals in full style and these occasions often become high-points in the story, attracting audience attention and of course, TRPs.

So, on the occasion of the festival of colors Holi, let’s take a look at how our famous TV dramas are using it to add zing to their tracks:

Sasural Simar Ka:

The Holi special episode will bring a mystery to the show as Simar (Keeti Kelkar) will be seen with a child, about whom no one knows. The story will unfold like this that Vaidehi (Kajal Srivastava) and Roshni (Nikki Sharma) have made their respective possessiveness over Piyush (Varun Sharma) quite obvious. During Holi, Vaidehi will challenge Roshni and will attempt to burn her in the Holika pyre. But at the last moment, Piyush will save Roshini from burning. Later, when Piyush is just about to put sindoor on Vaidehi’s forehead, at the same moment, Simar will enter the house and resolve the situation. But to everyone’s surprise, Simar has returned with a mysterious child by her side.

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki:

Harman (Vivian Dsena), Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Surbhi’s (Roshni Sahota) honeymoon sojourn in Mumbai will continue. Harman will decide to attend a Holi party being organised at a hotel. Coincidently, Saumya and Surbhi will dress up in similar-looking outfits leading to a lot of confusion. Karina will enter the party with the aim to kidnap Saumya and take her to the kinnar community, but will erroneously kidnap Surbhi instead. What ensues thereon will be a lot of twists.

Dil Se Dil Tak:

Teni (Jasmine Bhasin) will be seen playing Holi with Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai).

The Bhanushali household will not only indulge in the colourful and joyous Holi festivities, but will also witness the addition of another member in their home. Amid the Holi fun, Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will move into the Bhanushali house and start staying with Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai). Holi will definitely add more colours to Shorvori and Parth’s lives as they succeed in bringing Teni home.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

There will be no mystery or drama on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as the whole Bhalla family will forget its worries and enjoy Holi to the fullest. Raman (Karan Patel) will give a surprise to Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and the lovely pair will be seen dancing together, while the rest of the family including Roohi, Shagun and Romi, will have their own fun with the colours.

The stars seemed to have enjoyed shooting for their Holi special episodes. Let’s see if that fun translates on the screen for the viewers.

