Holi 2017: Arjun Bijlani, Jennifer Winget, Karan Tacker and other TV actors wish fans a Happy Holi. See pics, videos

While Bollywood stars kept showering their fans with love and wish on Holi, our television actors did their bit too. They took to their social media accounts on Monday to share Holi messages. Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Happy Holi!!! Here’s to living life in colour today and always. Play safe. P.S. keep the colour off our furry friends please.” Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani also took to Instagram to share his wishes. The actor shared a sweet video with his family. The actor captioned the video as, “We wish u a happy holi.” In another video we see Arjun wishing his fans with his son.

Actor Karan Tacker also shared a rather funny picture on his Twitter account and wrote, “The Before and after of holi attack! #HappyHoli #desi #festival.” Shoaib Ibrahim shared a video on his Instagram account, from the sets of his show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. The clip is a part of one of the Holi sequences from its episode. He wrote, “Colour is Unity. No Caste, No Sex, No Religion, No Divisive Politics. Celebrate Colours, Celebrate Differences #happyholi from the sets of #koilautkeaayahai.” Shoaib’s girlfriend and Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar also took to Twitter and shared a lovely picture. She wrote, “Wishing you all a #Holi, coloured with joy, sprinkled with laughter & filled with warmth❤💛💚💙 #happyholi #readytoplay.”

Actor Kushal Tandon wrote on Instagram, “Happy holi . Spread ❤and colors ! Don’t waste water 💦 instead sweat it out ;-)” Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rashami Desai also said, “Be a free spirit to color everyone’s life with love, kindness and happiness 💞 #HappyHoli”

Check out all the wishes posted by these TV actors here:

Happy Happy Holi!!! Here’s to living life in colour today and always. Play safe. P.S. keep the colour off our furry friends please! pic.twitter.com/vqGz3gL3kp — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) March 13, 2017

Be a free spirit to color everyone’s life with love, kindness and happiness 💞#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/WcJFPkSDZg — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 12, 2017

Earlier, Divyanka shot for a special Holi episode for her popular serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and if we go by the pictures, everyone had a lot of fun. Divyanka teased her fans with a promo of Nach Baliye 8 too where she will participate with husband Vivek Dahiya. In the teaser, she wished her fans Happy Holi and made it clear that she is on the show to purely win it.

