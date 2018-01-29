Post Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani is vacationing with wife Gauri and their photos are giving us couple goals

Hitesh Tejwani got immense love as a contestant on the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11. Hitesh Tejwani got immense love as a contestant on the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11.

Hiten Tejwani had a good stay in Bigg Boss 11 house. The actor was earlier known for being a part of popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, and Pavitra Rishta. But this time, Hitesh got immense love as a contestant on the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. While we have seen how all the contestants are busy parting and making appearances on other shows as guests, Hiten took some time off with his actor wife Gauri Pradhan.

Both Hiten and Gauri went on a holiday and their lovely pictures, shared by Hiten himself are simply perfect. The actor posed for a number of selfies with Gauri in the backdrop of snow. The first picture from the vacation was shared with a caption, “In wonderland with my special snowflake. #LifeofHT #HTTravelDiaries #Hitentejwani #Snowloving,” and the two were seen flaunting a beautiful smile.

“A loved one by your side makes the winter’s cold so much warmer. #LifeofHT #HTTravelDiaries #Hitentejwani #Snowloving,” wrote Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten long with the next picture. The actor also shared a click with caption, “Winter wish: loved ones and lots of cuddles.#LifeofHT #HTTravelDiaries #Hitentejwani #Snowloving.”

Hiten shared a small video too and wrote along, “Mood..don’t miss the scenery behind ..this was done for the scenery #lifeofht #ht #hitentejwani #traveldiaries.”

See all the pictures from Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani’s vacation with wife Gauri Pradhan:

While we already see Gauri Pradhan playing a pivotal role in TV show Tu Aashiqui, we still await to see Hiten Tejwani making his acting comeback on the screen.

