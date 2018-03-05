Birthday special: From Kutumb to Bigg Boss 11, a look at Hiten Tejwani’s glorious career

Hiten Tejwani was as surprised as his fans when he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house last year. The show that mostly attracts controversial and attention-seeking celebs, looked like a wrong decision for someone like Hiten. Hiten Tejwani was as surprised as his fans when he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house last year. The show that mostly attracts controversial and attention-seeking celebs, looked like a wrong decision for someone like Hiten.

Anyone who has met Hiten Tejwani once would vouch for the fact that he is one of the most humble stars in the industry. Always soft spoken, honest and positive, Hiten is not just a powerhouse of talent but has a special aura around him that makes people fall in love with him. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the young Sindhi stepped into the television industry with a minuscule role in Ekta Kapoor’s Ghar Ek Mandir. Little did anyone realise that Hiten was soon going to become a Balaji Telefilms loyalist and take his career to a high where he would be showered with so much love. Today, as the actor turns 44, we tell you why this man of few words deserves all the adulation.

After entering the Balaji camp, Hiten impressed with his performance in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kaahin Kissii Roz. But fortune came calling when he bagged the lead in Kutumb opposite Gauri Pradhan (who he later married). The show presented the love story based on the concept of opposites attract. The audience loved the chemistry of the Hiten-Gauri so much that the channel got a new season of the show with the same leads. Hiten, who played the spoilt brat Pratham in season one and a loving husband in the next one, was hailed as a superstar of television. When he grabbed the offer to play Mihir Virani’s illegitimate son Karan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many thought he was throwing away his hard-earned stardom but Ekta’s trust in Hiten and his conviction made him a bigger star.

Many would have used the new found craze to turn choosy and haughty but Hiten believes in working and making his mark in whatever role he takes up. When Kyuni… ended, unlike expectations of many, the talented actor chose to do cameos and supporting roles in shows like Kkusum, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kesar, Kkvyanjali, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Karam Apna Apna, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Palampur Express, Choti Bahu and Rang Badalti Odhani. He also played pivotal roles in Left Right Left, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and portrayed the character of Karna in Ekta’s Kahani Humare Mahabharat Ki. On one hand, the list of fiction television became longer, on the other, he also debuted in reality television with Nach Baliye 2, where he burned the dance floor with wife Gauri.

After another breakthrough act in Mukti Bandhan where he shockingly played the antagonist, Ekta called him to step into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes overnight in Pavitra Rishta. Hiten, who had successfully taken charge as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, managed to once again spread his magic as Manav. While many believe that faces are replaceable on television, Hiten has proved that when you do your job with sincerity, nothing is impossible. In the years thereon, the charming actor enjoyed various characters in shows Sanskaar – Dharohar Apno Ki as Murli, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Balika Vadhu and Gangaa.

Someone with a never say never attitude, Hiten also dabbled in films and while most remain forgettable projects, his talent was well appreciated. The actor has movies like Vaastav: The Reality, Joggers Park, Kuch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Anwar, Entertainment, Thoda Lutf Thoda Ishq, Love Games, Shorgul and Saansein among others to his credit. Hiten has proved that to survive in the industry, one needs to do good work regardless of the length of the role. His uninterrupted career graph is a testimony to his hard work and dedication towards his craft.

And well, Hiten was as surprised as his fans when he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house last year. The show that mostly attracts controversial and attention-seeking celebs, looked like a wrong decision for someone like Hiten. But the actor, who stepped in the show with the determination to prove all wrong, succeeded and how. After he was evicted by housemates (the first in the history of the show) stating that he was tough competition, all hell broke loose. Fans went berserk over this unfair decision and even host Salman Khan looked visibly disheartened over his eviction. While he did not manage to win the show, Hiten won many hearts.

While one can sing unending praises for his professional outing, a look into his relationships and you would know how simple a man Hiten is in his real life. After falling in love with Gauri, Hiten married her in 2004 and the couple was blessed with twins in 2009. A supportive husband and an extremely loving father, we got to see Hiten’s emotional side in Bigg Boss. And not to forget his loyality! While Arshi Khan continued to woo him throughout the season, Hiten stayed away from her advances every time.

We hope the coming year adds more glory to your stardom and life. Happy Birthday, Hiten!

