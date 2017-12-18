Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Hiten Tejwani: Being a strong player led to my elimination

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan said that Hiten Tejwani was the only sane factor in the show, bringing dignity, maturity and a balance. Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan said that Hiten Tejwani was the only sane factor in the show, bringing dignity, maturity and a balance.

Salman Khan is not somebody who’ll get upset over an eviction in the Bigg Boss house. But, Hiten Tejwani’s elimination not just shocked the viewers but even the Tiger Zinda Hai star. Well, the latest ousting has left Bhai much disappointed. One of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 11, Hiten was evicted in one of the biggest twists of the season. Being in the bottom two, Hiten and Priyank Sharma were pitted against each other and the contestants voted Hiten out. Talking about his unexpected eviction, the actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “Some of the housemates believe I could be a threat and so chucked me out. But I am surprised at their choice. There’s no fun playing with the weak, it would have been exciting if they decided to go with the strong one and fight it out till the end.”

When asked about the emotions running through him, Hiten said, “There’s no anger but I am really disappointed about this twist. After meeting my family last week, I was more pepped up and had more enthusiasm to play the game. Sadly the housemates decided to play dirty and here I am out of the game.”

Though Hiten was the man of the series, last weekend, the caller of the week, threw a googly at him. The actor had chosen Shilpa Shinde to be safe in one of the nominations, while he projected an assumption that he had voted for Arshi Khan. We asked him if the caller revealing his secret caused a negative impact on his game. “I never intended to hurt Arshi nor was I playing a sly game. Since Shilpa and Arshi were at loggerheads, I only wanted to maintain peace. But ironically yes, it was Shilpa who voted against me.”

We also asked him if Hina Khan’s projection of Hiten being Vikas Gupta’s puppet caused low votes coming his way. “Not at all, my audience knows the truth. As for Vikas, we were great friends, even sharing the bed together so we had similar takes on various things. Though we played mutually sometime we had our share of arguments and debates too. Also, we both respect each other and there were times that Vikas listened to me,” he quipped.

Host Salman mentioned that Hiten was the only sane factor in the show, bringing dignity, maturity and a balance in the house. Adding to that, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor shared with a smile, “That’s the best I could do. I never wanted to play cheap tricks. And that has brought me more respect. And as Salman said, this would only take me far in the journey.”

Hiten also added that the love and respect he achieved holds bigger than the show. “Very few people come out of Bigg Boss with such a clean slate. I remained unscathed from whatever happened in the game. And I truly feel that this is my biggest reward. Also, I have come out as a more calmer person and now nothing can affect me (laughs). I also learnt a lot of household chores, which I never even tried doing in my home.”

Talking about Arshi, who constantly supported him in the game, Hiten said, “She is a very funny girl and very intelligent. We had a fun camaraderie and she never crossed her boundaries. Once you work together, you tend to form bonds, I don’t know how it would be after the show. But being in the same industry, I am sure we will keep bumping into each other at parties and events.”

When asked who he wanted to swap his eviction with, the 43-year-old actor quipped, “Luv Tyagi any day. Apart from him, the others are definitely trying hard. Also, Priyank (Sharma) could have been in my place this week.”

Lastly thanking his fans, Hiten averred, “I cannot thank enough to the people who showered me with so much love and support. There have been fans, who have been there for all these years, and now Bigg Boss has given me more. Thank you to each one of you and I promise, I will keep working hard and entertaining you all always.”

