Hina Khan: Trolls are faceless and don’t bother me at all

The auspicious month of Ramzan may be a time to celebrate but popular television star Hina Khan faced the wrath of her trollers on the same. With Mumbai observing the fast a day later from most of Indian cities, when the actors wished her fans on Twitter, she was blamed to be clueless and stupid. But Hina dealt with the situation quite smartly putting the trollers in their place.

At an event launch on Thursday, Hina was asked about the same to which she said, “When a person grows and moves up in their career, there are many, who would try to put them down or talk ill about them. But that shouldn’t ever deter us from moving ahead. Social media and trollers are faceless and it doesn’t bother me at all. I want to focus on my work and career and I can’t let all this affect me.”

At the event, Hina dressed in a green sharara also shared how as a child observing a fast was difficult for her and her brother and they would try their best to avoid. “We were really young and not wanting to fast, we would hide under blankets. It was an innocent action and our parents were really understanding and never forced us for it. When I am not working, I try to observe fast now.”

While many partners fast for each other, the actor has never forced her beau Rocky Jaiswal to observe Ramzan with her. “It’s not easy and Rocky cannot stay without water so he hasn’t tried it and I will never ask him also. It’s a personal choice after all.”

Hina debuted on television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show to try newer avenues. She soon participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and then entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss last year. With Hina reaching the finale with another popular face Shilpa Shinde, fans waged a war against each other, and the battle continues to be in force with the actors getting trolled by each other’s fans.

