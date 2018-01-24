Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta’s day out

Hina Khan shared a video where she is seen with Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta in a mall. Hina Khan shared a video where she is seen with Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta in a mall.

After Boss Bigg 11, Vikas Gupta seems to be attending a lot of get-togethers. While we earlier saw him partying with Kamya Panjabi, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and then with Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, he was once again seen on a day out with Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan. Vikas and Hina shared a few pictures and videos on their Instagram handle.

Hina shared a video where she is seen with Priyank and Vikas in a mall and the caption along read, “And jab we finally met.. what fun guys see u on Thursday @priyanksharmaaa @lostboyjourney 💋 thank you RO for this video ❤️.”

Hina shared another picture with caption, “One poser @rockyj1 and three crazies @lostboyjourney @priyanksharmaaa in one frame..and ya me too,la la land ki Laliyaa🤪 this is what vikiyaa urf Lalla calls me 😂 see u soon boys missed u @luvtya6i huggsss.”

We all saw how Hina was great friends with Priyank and Luv Tyagi inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Vikas Gupta also shared a click and wrote, “Jab We Met 👻 for the people who love us #Lostsouls #Hinaholics #Priyankans We have Fought , We have argued but we have each other’s back #BB11 #Gharwale #Tom&Jerry #Positivity #Happiness Thanku @rockyj1 #KyaKheechiHai and Thanku for planning this get together 😊.”

See the get-together photos and video of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Viksh Gupta:

Well Hina also shared a click with her love Rocky Jaiswal and wrote, “And this is the bestest and a very special one @rockyj1 ❤️ #HIRO.”

See the latest picture of Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal:

We are happy to see these reunion pictures of Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

