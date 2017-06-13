Hina Khan photos: 50 best looking, beautiful HQ and HD photos of Hina Khan

Hina Khan is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. Hina Khan is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actor, who is born in Srinagar, made her acting debut playing the lead role of Akshara in hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. Hina’s association with the soap opera remained till she called it quits in 2016. In the midst of her stint as Akshara, Hina also appeared on other shows like Perfect Bride, Masterchef, Nach Baliye Season 6 and Bigg Boss 10.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is remembered for propagating the concept of arranged marriages, where Akshara, played by Hina is shown tying the knot to Naitik, played by Karan Mehra. Akshara and Naitik gained massive popularity as an onscreen couple and even won several awards of most favourite TV jodi. It was her immense popularity in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the way she connected with all the women, that made her a household name.

In the midst of her stint as Akshara, Hina also appeared on other shows like Perfect Bride, Masterchef, Nach Baliye Season 6 and Bigg Boss 10. Ever since Hina has left the screen and playing the loved character there were speculations that she might return to television while playing the title role in Colors channel’s upcoming series Chandrakanta. However that did not turn out to be true. Hina was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 10 as a special guest. She is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

From playing the demure daughter-in-law in her daily soaps to her glamorous personality off the camera, Hina’s social media accounts and the pictures she shares shows quite a range. Her fan following is well proved by the 600k followers she has on her Instagram account. Her profile is not like the stereotypical roles she plays as an Indian television bahu. She is rather a style icon for her followers.

Hina has a younger brother Amir Khan. She currently resides in Mumbai with her family.

