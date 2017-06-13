Latest News

Hina Khan photos: 50 best looking, beautiful HQ and HD photos of Hina Khan

Hina Khan debuted on television in popular soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is remembered for propagating the concept of arranged marriages, where Akshara, played by Hina is shown tying the knot to Naitik, played by Karan Mehra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2017 5:27 pm
hina khan, hina khan actor, hina khan pics, hina khan hot pics, hina khan hq pics, hina khan hd pics, hina khan photoshoot Hina Khan is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actor, who is born in Srinagar, made her acting debut playing the lead role of Akshara in hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. Hina’s association with the soap opera remained till she called it quits in 2016. In the midst of her stint as Akshara, Hina also appeared on other shows like Perfect Bride, Masterchef, Nach Baliye Season 6 and Bigg Boss 10.

Akshara and Naitik gained massive popularity as an onscreen couple and even won several awards of most favourite TV jodi. It was her immense popularity in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the way she connected with all the women, that made her a household name.

In the midst of her stint as Akshara, Hina also appeared on other shows like Perfect Bride, Masterchef, Nach Baliye Season 6 and Bigg Boss 10. Ever since Hina has left the screen and playing the loved character there were speculations that she might return to television while playing the title role in Colors channel’s upcoming series Chandrakanta. However that did not turn out to be true. Hina was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 10 as a special guest. She is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

From playing the demure daughter-in-law in her daily soaps to her glamorous personality off the camera, Hina’s social media accounts and the pictures she shares shows quite a range. Her fan following is well proved by the 600k followers she has on her Instagram account. Her profile is not like the stereotypical roles she plays as an Indian television bahu. She is rather a style icon for her followers.

Check out some of Hina Khan’s hot pictures here.

Hina Khan on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Hina Khan in a candid shot.

Hina Khan looks bubbly.

Hina Khan looks cute.

Hina Khan is glowing.

Hina Khan is all sporty.

Hina Khan takes a selfie.

Hina Khan flaunting her fit body.

Hina Khan in a saree.

Hina Khan wears high boots and a mini dress.

Hina Khan looks flawless.

Hina Khan from different angles.

Hina Khan is all touristy.

Hina Khan at the gym.

Hina Khan’s side profile.

Hina Khan without make-up.

Hina Khan sports smokey eyes.

Hina Khan flaunts her hand jewellery.

Hina Khan takes a mirror selfie.

Hina Khan looks beautiful.

Hina Khan’s no make-up look.

Hina Khan in pink.

Hina Khan goes quirky.

Hina Khan at her flamboyant best.

Hina Khan is all blue.

Hina Khan takes another selfie.

Hina Khan enjoying the sun.

Hina Khan clicks herself in a car.

Hina Khan with a Christmas tree.

Hina Khan is red hot.

Hina Khan in London.

Hina Khan flashes her pink lipstick.

Hina Khan flaunts her curvaceous body.

Hina Khan in a casual look.

Hina Khan in a still fro Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan in a traditional look.

Hina Khan is a water baby.

Hina Khan has the perfect curls.

Hina Khan in a vintage shoot.

Hina Khan looks cool.

Hina Khan looks spotless.

Hina Khan in a Maharashtrian avatar.

Hina Khan showing some attitude.

Hina Khan looks charming.

Hina Khan’s close-up shot.

Hina Khan in a candid click.

Hina Khan looks mischievous.

Hina Khan in an Indian look.

Hina Khan looks picture perfect.

Hina has a younger brother Amir Khan. She currently resides in Mumbai with her family.

