Hina Khan is ready to be a true Khatron Ke Khiladi to meet her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Here’s what she said

Hina Khan is busy shooting for her comeback on television show not as a bahu or beti but as a contestant in an reality show called Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor is shooting for the show in Spain but while she is away from her country, her heart seems to be still wandering in Mumbai. Well, the actor is missing her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In fact, she is ready to murder someone to meet him. The actor shared two pictures on her Instagram account giving a major throwback to the moments she had spent with her boyfriend in Mumbai.

Along with the image, the actor wrote, “#throwback #memories #missingspree I would absolutely kill to see u right now @rockyj1 😔 to hug u, to talk to u.. missing u terribly.. plz com n see me soon.. let’s do some stunts together in Spain 😜 missing missing missing missing missing u❤️”. That is cute, isn’t?

As far as Khatron Ke Khiladi is concerned, Hina would be sharing the screen space with many celebrities including Rithwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Geeta Phogat. Apart from them, Bigg Boss 10 fame Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar will also be seen participating in the stunt-based show.

The show would be led by Rohit Shetty, who replaced Arjun Kapoor as the host. And going by Rohit’s words, these television celebrities are the “best ever set of celebrity contestants” to participate in the reality show. We too are pretty excited to know how the contestants overcome their fears on the show.

