Hina Khan hurt by Rajan Shahi comment: I was in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years, why was he quiet then?

Hina Khan is “heartbroken” after knowing that the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has “stooped down to such level” Hina Khan is “heartbroken” after knowing that the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has “stooped down to such level”

There seems to be no end to the blame game between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its original leads, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. After both Hina and Karan who used to play Akshara and Naitik on the show left, its producer told indianexpress.com, “With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Naitik (Karan’s character) left we could consolidate our position much stronger and the TRPs actually increased. Likewise, after Hina’s exit, the show has grown.”

He spoke at length about the much-speculated exits of the show’s stars, why he wouldn’t want to bring Akshara back and his belief that the show should go on for another eight years. In response to the interview, a hurt Hina Khan told a publication, “I don’t want to get into this blame game. Well, he can say whatever he wishes to.”

Also read | Akshara-Naitik’s exit has made Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai better, says producer Rajan Shahi

Saying it was disheartening, she added, “Everybody has the right to express, but being a producer, why was he quiet when we were part of the show for eight long years? During that time, he went on record to praise both of us for our dedication and professionalism. And honestly, we were probably the only lead pair on television who continued to be with the show for eight consecutive years. Despite the work pressure, disagreements and other work opportunities, we continued to stay loyal to the show and supported the producer.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Hina Khan is “heartbroken” after knowing that the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a show to which she gave eight years of her career has “stooped down to such level”. She said, “We never spoke ill about the producer, the production house or the show, but it’s heartbreaking that the most senior person from the production house stoops down to this level. People can always choose what to say and what not to.”

Also read | Hina Khan aka Akshara will be missed. A look at her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey, see pics

Karan Mehra who essayed the role of Naitik for eight years, left the daily soap in June 2016 to be a part of reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. But even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, he has not been in touch with Shahi. Rather the actor is stunned by Shahi’s comment about him shooting for only two-three hours in a day. “If he is saying that I worked for two-three hours, he is referring to someone else because my attendance register is the proof. Also, I gave my notice period in advance. I don’t know who he has a grudge against and why is he saying it now?” Karan said.

“I am happy in my space and looking forward to new beginnings. I am not in touch with him anymore and I can’t keep commenting on other people’s grievances. All I can say is, ‘To each his own’.” he added.

It looks like after the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got replaced, the relationship between the ex-leads and the producer has got sour and neither of them is ready to come back together ever again.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd