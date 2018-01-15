Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has won hearts and her first photo post finale is proof

While we saw Hina performing at the Bigg Boss 11 stage like a diva, she was seen a little disappointed for not winning the show. While we saw Hina performing at the Bigg Boss 11 stage like a diva, she was seen a little disappointed for not winning the show.

Bigg Boss 11 finale is done. Many expected that Hina Khan, who was one of the most popular face this season will win. But the ball went in Shilpa Shinde’s court. Many ‘Sher-Khan’ fans must be disappointed but it seems that the TV actor has sportingly accepted being the first first runner-up.

While we saw Hina performing at the Bigg Boss 11 stage like a diva, she was seen a little disappointed for not winning the show. But her social media page has a latest post of the star which reads, “Hina Khan has won the hearts of millions with the way she played inside the BB house. Here’s the first picture of Hina with her family & team Hina post the grand finale of BB! #SherrKhan #TeamHinaKhan.”

However, her coming under the scanner every time might also be seen as a drawback of her onscreen image. Hina’s character of Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had her as a perfect daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, aunt, best friend and lot more for good eight years. So, it got a little tough for the fans of her ‘good girl image’ to accept a cunning and a manipulative Hina which otherwise was a part of her game plan like many other celebrities who have been on the controversial reality TV show.

See Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan’s first photo post finale:

Hina Khan entered the house with the motto of ‘Girl Power’ which she had been promoting on another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. But soon everything was left only in words which never got translated into actions. For her, she was the most honest, entertaining and confident contestant but those outside the house definitely differed from ‘Ms Right’. And, among others, one who begs to differ is the host of the show Salman Khan who pulled up Hina in the first Weekend Ka Vaar itself.

During the first week, Hina took sides and supported Zubair Khan when he abused female contestants and made them uncomfortable with his crass language. On one hand, she found nothing wrong in Zubair abusing Arshi Khan and on the other, she was offended with words like ‘chaalu’ as well when they were targeted at her.

Watch video as Hina Khan talks about her Bigg Boss 11 journey:

first I saw u in KK Khiladi. I’m started follwng u from BB. You are winner for me.The best contestant from all season of @BiggBoss is only Hina khan. You won a lot of heart & Respect. Now I can’t see you everyday. It’s painful.. I’m gonna miss you badly. @eyehinakhan @JJROCKXX pic.twitter.com/qyD2nk9AUx — RASHI ANAND (@RASHIANANDD) January 14, 2018

It took no more than two weeks to see the hypocritical side of the righteous Hina Khan. She bodyshamed Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde. She demeaned Bandgi Kalra by mimicking what she and Puneesh did under the sheets. She said Arshi will get work outside the house by tearing her clothes and if this was not enough, she had an opinion on those who were not even a part of the show. But, ask her about it and she won’t remember a thing and don’t be surprised if she says, “I never said it.”

Hina got into the eyes of controversies when she said Gauahar Khan is not even half as popular as her and Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed. She also expressed her opinion on the south Indian film industry which according to her prefers only ‘bulging’ women. For her, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi were not mentally strong to survive in the show. All these instances created a ‘Hina Khan hate club’ in the television industry with celebrities like Gauahar, Ravi Dubey, Vindu Dara Singh, Sayantani Ghosh and others in it.

Despite such negativity, what kept Hina Khan going in the game and brought her to the finale was her opinionated and outspoken nature and her performance in the many luxury budget tasks. She gave a tough fight to all when it came to tasks which required physical strength. Also, Hina never feared getting nominated because of her fan base. Hina having a good vote bank became much evident in the live voting task where she got the second highest votes after Shilpa Shinde.

Hina Khan fans might be disappointed as she is not the Bigg Boss 11 winner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd