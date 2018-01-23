Hina Khan interacts with fans: Wouldn’t mind doing Nach Baliye for Rocky

Hina surprised fans when she decided to finally interact with them via a Twitter live chat. Hina surprised fans when she decided to finally interact with them via a Twitter live chat.

Hina Khan, one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 11, has been lying low after the finale. The actor surprised fans when she decided to finally interact with them via a Twitter live chat. The interaction was dominated by pre-decided ‘good’ questions in a bid to avoid more controversies. While she did talk about her friends in the house, life after Bigg Boss, the love of her life Pooh and Ro (Rocky Jaiswal), all tricky questions especially regarding Shilpa Shinde was blatantly ignored.

When a fan asked her about getting Pooh back, Hina said, “Yes, it is back. After the task, I requested the creatives through all cameras to get it cleaned. Just a few days back, Ro got it dry cleaned and though it has few spots of blue, it is back in my life.”

Hina also shared that her friendship with Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma remains strong. “Luv has gone underground (laughs). Priyank and me are trying our best to meet him soon,” she said. Hina also spoke about Vikas Gupta, as she said, “We are both similar individuals and I had even told him in the house that we might become great friends after the show. He has been constantly calling me and finally, I am meeting him and Priyank today.”

While Hina enthralled her fans by crooning “Bahon Mein Chale Aao,” she kept mum when asked about her future projects. “There are a few offers but everything is in a very initial stage. I want to take a break and then get back to work. I will begin shooting for something soon but I wouldn’t like to talk about it as of now.”

Hina also shared that how sometimes she has to remind herself that she is no more in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been making up for the lost sleep as she said that sometimes she sleeps throughout the day and her mom angrily wakes her up in the evening. When a fan asked about the Bigg Boss 11 trip that she had mentioned during her finale interviews, Hina said, “We will definitely go for the trip, even if it’s a short one. It’s difficult to get so many people together as everyone has got busy with something or other.”

When asked about Ro, the actor revealed that he was sitting in front of her. “He had a difficult time dealing with everything alone. Now that it’s his birthday next month on February 14, we are planning to go out for an international trip. My Valentine’s Day plans fall flat as it’s also his birthday,” she said while making a cute face at Rocky. Hina also confessed that since Rocky loves to dance and she wouldn’t mind taking up the next season of Nach Baliye for him.

Watch Hina’s live video with her fans here:

Saying that Bigg Boss 11 has made her more independent and organised, she further added, “Throughout, the show I wanted to perform for my fans as I didn’t want to disappoint them. Be it in the household chores or tasks, I wanted to do the best.”

When a fan asked about the show being biased and judgmental towards her, the actor said with a smile, “One should be judged by the journey they had and I believe I had a wonderful journey in the show. And guys, Bigg Boss is over. There’s lot more that will come our way.” Lastly, Hina averred that she wants to spend most of her time with her family but promised to be more active on social media.

