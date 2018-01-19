Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan gets emotional about the reality show

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan recently posted a sentimental post about her journey on the show. Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan recently posted a sentimental post about her journey on the show.

Bigg Boss 11 finalist and television star Hina Khan made a lot of news while she was in the controversial house. But now that she is out of it, the actor can’t help but look back at all the moments that marked her journey in the show as bittersweet.

Hina recently took to Instagram and posted a rather sentimental message for her loved ones and fans. Hina only had nice things to say about the show and the time she spent there.

The actor wrote, “What a roller coaster journey this has been! Staying out of my home for 105 days, and pushing myself to different things has not only made me super strong but made me a different person altogether, which I was also unaware of! Ending this amazing journey is emotional as it can get! But now as this journey is finally over, I would like to take a moment and thank each one of you who stood by me like a rock and lived each moment with me. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without all your love and support from the very first day of my journey. I dedicate this journey to all my fans and well wishers.. Love you all.”

Hina was trolled mercilessly for her controversial statements she had made in the house. Apart from body shaming actors, to making distasteful comments about her co-contestants, Hina’s statements were dissected and made fun of on social media everywhere.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde had earlier said in an interview with indianexpress.com that Hina is a drama queen.

“Do you remember she was awarded the title of a drama queen? She is definitely one! Whatever she has said about burying our hatchet is nothing but a farce. Neither will she do anything from heart nor do I want it. I am happy in my own space and so is she. Now that the show has ended, I don’t even want to meet her or see her face again.”

Now that the reality show has ended, it remains to be seen if the two television actors will ever share screen space again.

