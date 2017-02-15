Himesh Reshammiya: There are artistes more talented than me but not as successful as I am

Himesh Reshmmiya says that despite criticism, he continues to be successful as a musician and also as an actor. Himesh Reshmmiya says that despite criticism, he continues to be successful as a musician and also as an actor.

Himesh Reshammiya’s career spanning two decades has been constantly criticised — being slammed for his nasal voice and repetitive tunes. But more often than not, Himesh’s music has figured among all-time chartbusters and today has its dedicated fan following. He, in fact, admits that there are artistes who are more talented than him.

In an interview on the sidelines of his upcoming reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Himesh speaks about his journey in the film industry, the value of a hit song and why unlike other musicians, he doesn’t believe in writing autobiographies.

My success is not because of hard work, it was destined

Himesh says that he has never felt bad, regardless of what people have said about him because he feels destiny was always on his side.”There’s a way to look at criticism. If you are being criticised and you are unsuccessful then that can be a low for you. But if you are doing good and still being slammed, then it is good. It means it is working for you. Criticism has worked well for me. People said ‘he has a nasal voice, it won’t work’, but then I bagged an award and the rest as they say, is history. Then they said, his first film won’t work, but Aap Ka Suroor was a hit. I have done 11 films so far and there are five-six more announcements coming up. So, I am only grateful for this career. I know there are many great talents, much more talented than I am, but they haven’t been able to achieve what I have. I am not here because of my hard work, not at all. It is just destiny.”

Only hit matters, not being good or bad

Having seen highs and lows in his career, Himesh believes that measuring the quality of a song is subjective and what matters the most for a singer is delivering a hit. “It depends on the singer to get his or her due respect because in the end only hit matters, it cannot be about good or bad. There are many great singers. So, it is not about being good or great. It is only about delivering hits. A singer doesn’t sing at home, he or she wants his songs to reach out the audience. Audience always gives you your due. So, anything, which becomes a hit, could only mean that the audience has given you your due and when something is not a hit, you have to accept it. This has happened with many of my songs.”

Have got a couple of songs to be recorded for Salman Khan

Himesh’s close relationship with superstar Salman Khan is well-known. The actor gave him his break as a music director in 1998 for his film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and they have since been frequent collaborators. Now, for one of Salman’s future projects, he will be teaming up with Himesh again. “There are a couple of songs that Salman bhai and I have locked for the future. How they are eventually used depends on bhai. But we will be working soon. There’s one song with Salman bhai and some kids. So, I have decided to make the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs sing it.”

Autobiography will make me revisit my brother’s death

Autobiographies of musicians is not an unusual concept, and as much as fans would like to read about Himesh’s eventful life, the composer doesn’t consider it a good idea. Himesh says that he will have to recount the difficult times of his childhood, his brother’s death in particular, and that wouldn’t be easy. “I don’t believe in autobiographies. At least at the moment, I don’t want to do it because then I will have to get this chapter of my brother’s death and me starting at 13 and the whole struggle as a child. I am a little emotional about that chapter of my life. My dad sacrificed his career to make me what I am, the way Salman bhai gave me a break… All the songs that I have made, wouldn’t have been possible, had he not given me Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. So, there are many events in my life. If everything in my career has to be made into an autobiography then there will be people who might think that I am trying to make a statement. But I don’t want to do that.”

