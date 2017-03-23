Himesh Reshammiya has signed a 5-year-old boy for a song

Himesh Reshammiya was impressed with Jayesh Kumar from Delhi after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on stage. Himesh Reshammiya was impressed with Jayesh Kumar from Delhi after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on stage.

Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who is presently judging the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6, has signed a 5-year-old contestant for a special song. Himesh was impressed with Jayesh Kumar from Delhi after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on stage.

“I’ve sensed the potential of this child. If Jayesh’s talent is honed correctly and guided in the right direction, he can soar to unimaginable heights,” Himesh said in a statement and added, “After hearing him reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on stage, I felt he could be the next big singer in the industry. That’s why I have signed him for a special song.”

Not only Himesh, little boy Jayesh surprised everyone on the sets during his performance including judges Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali.

To those who are unaware, Jayesh is not part of the competition unlike other kids. He has been retained on the show to keep up the entertainment quotient. The judges believed that through his journey on this singing show, Jayesh would be able to learn a lot and develop his talent.

Jayesh’s mother, who was present on the set of the Zee TV show, said: “Jayesh has been gifted with an exceptionally sharp memory. He can remember any song’s lyrics after hearing them just three or four times”. The show started to air on the channel since February 25, 2017, and has already become one of the favourite shows of the audience.

Recently, the show gained highest TRPs leaving behind other popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.

