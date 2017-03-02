The Big Bang Theory cast takes a pay cut for their colleagues

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg each offered to drop their pay from million per episode to 0,00 for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg each offered to drop their pay from million per episode to 0,00 for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

After the cast of FRIENDS, the cast of The Big Bang Theory — Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) , Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali) and Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz) were known to be the highest paid television actors with a salary of $ 1 million for every episode. In 2015, Jim Parsons not only became the highest paid television actor, he was also at par with Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo Di Caprio and Johnny Depp. But now it looks like the cast members have agreed to go for a pay cut for their co-stars Mayim Bialik (who plays Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (who plays Bernadette Rostenkowski, wife of Howard Wolowitz).

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg each offered to drop their pay from $1 million per episode to $900,000 as the team wished Bialik and Rauch to work in the 11th and 12th season of the popular sitcom, as reported by Variety. The two are yet to sign on the dotted line.

The report further mentioned that the two television actors, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch have been the only ones who have not signed for the next two seasons of the show. The two were paid $200,000 each per episode for the 10th season and was hoping for a hike to $450,000 per episode each for the next two seasons.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Big Bang Theory have been one of the post popular American television shows, based on the lives of four scientists.

Also read: The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for two more seasons

Simon Helberg and Jim Parsons were also seen in two Oscar nominated films of 2017, Florence Foster Jenkins and Hidden Figures respectively. Simon Helberg even received the Golden Globe nomination for his role in the Meryl Streep movie.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd