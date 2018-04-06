Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures is being adapted for the small screen

Hidden Figures will reportedly be produced by Nat Geo Hidden Figures will reportedly be produced by Nat Geo

Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures is now being developed into a series, according to reports. The film, which starred Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons in pivotal roles, will be adapted for the small screen by Nat Geo.

The movie itself was based on the book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly. The film’s primary storyline revolved around coloured women who played significant roles in setting up the American space programme.

The movie had won many accolades and minted money at the box office. The show will be executive-produced by Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment. They were also responsible for producing the movie, which had earned three Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

It has not been stated if lead stars of the film Taraji P Henson and Octavia Spencer will return to be a part of the main cast in the series as well.

The Taraji P Henson starrer had received excellent response from the audience. While critics had lauded the performances of the actors, the general audience were also seemed mesmerised by the movie as the film has a 93 % approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from being nominated for Oscars, Hidden Figures had garnered a BAFTA nomination, and two nominations for the Golden Globes.

Nat Geo has invested in a number of dramas recently. There is a series in the works which is also being produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. The show is called The Right Stuff, which will also be based on the early days of the space programme. The network has been backing stellar dramas, including Genius. The show’s first season chronicled the journey of Albert Einstein, while the second season starred Antonio Banderas as the painter Pablo Picasso.

