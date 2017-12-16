Hey Mumbaikars, here is your chance to meet Will Smith

Will Smith starrer Bright will release on December 22. Will Smith starrer Bright will release on December 22.

Will Smith, along with the rest of the team of upcoming Netflix film Bright, is coming to Mumbai as part of the promotion of the film. Bright will start streaming from December 22 on the digital entertainment website. Smith’s co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and the director of the film David Ayer (known for Suicide Squad) will be in the city on December 18.

Bright is an action-fantasy film that is set in a fictional version of our world. In this world, humans co-exist with fantasy creatures like orcs, fairies, and elves. Will Smith plays a human cop, who has an orc (Joel Edgerton) as his partner. This world has sensitive dynamics of racism, but instead of the discrimination against African-Americans, here it is the Orcs (and possibly other creatures) who face day-to-day discrimination. The film, to say the least, looks interesting. It would be interesting to see what David Ayer has cooked up now.

The official synopsis of the film goes thus, “Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Fans can meet up with Will Smith and others with Indian stars Bani J and Rannvijay, Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi (Lost Stories), Vishal and Shekhar at High Street Phoenix Lower Parel at 4:30 PM.

