Here’s when Game of Thrones spinoffs will debut

Game of Thrones is one of the most famous shows right now in pop-culture. Even with a weaker season in terms of writing and plotting, the visuals and spectacles in its seventh outing broke all the viewership records previously set by itself. Based on George RR Martin’s best-selling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, the show has an enormous scale and there is an entire world with all its little details. But that is just a glimpse into the world Martin has created.

Martin has created fictional histories of kingdoms, peoples, continents, languages and so on going back thousands of years. If you consider the scale, do it while sitting or you might get dizzy. He has also written copiously on characters that have had to be minor in the TV show due to constraints of the medium. Then there are crucial events that occurred just before the story started like Robert’s Rebellion or the Greyjoy Rebellion. Thus, there is great scope of spinoffs in the world of Game of Thrones. And HBO knows it. After the final season of Game of Thrones finishes in 2019 (yes, there won’t be any Game of Thrones this year), there would be at least a year before we will see even a glimpse of a spinoff. There will be a total of five spinoffs of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said, “There are five of them. If we do a pilot and series, nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season. We’re not doing a final season and then, ‘Following it at 11 p.m. … .’ I’ve seen some exciting material. We have really great writers working on these; it’s very exciting. But there’s no timetable. Not everybody is on the same schedule, so I’ve seen different versions of different things that are potentially exciting. But there’s no timetable about when a decision would be made about any of them.”

Game of Thrones season 8 will return in 2019.

