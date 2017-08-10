Here’s what Swami Om has been up to post Bigg Boss 10. Watch videos

Swami Om and his journey from the time he walked out of the Bigg Boss house until now. Swami Om and his journey from the time he walked out of the Bigg Boss house until now.

Swami Om made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was a part of the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 10. He got onto the nerves of not only his fellow contestants but also created trouble for the makers of the show. Finally, the self-proclaimed godman was shown the door with Salman Khan promising Swami Om will never be called back. But Swami Om being Swami Om has his own ways of hogging the limelight. From threatening to sabotage the finale of Bigg Boss 10 to asking the makers of dance reality show Nach Baliye to have him as a contestant, the self-proclaimed godman has done it all.

On Wednesday, Swami Om was arrested by Delhi police in connection with a 2008 case. While hoping that Om will mend his ways, here is a look at his journey from the time he walked out of the Bigg Boss house until now.

1. Swami Om was beaten up by women at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July. He wanted to participate in the candle-light march held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. The video of him being beaten went viral.

2. The self-proclaimed godman got anticipatory bail in a molestation case in May. He was accused of molesting and threatening a woman with his associate. The woman, in her complaint, also accused him of tearing her clothes on February 7.

3. Someone unaware about Swami Om’s personality traits invited him as a chief guest at an event celebrating Nathu Ram Godse’s birth anniversary in Delhi. However, things took a turn for the worse and Swami Om was beaten up by the organisers so much so that his wig came off and he had to walk out of the premises in a huff. This video too went viral.

4. Swami Om claimed that he is the one who has saved humanity and the earthquake which shook north India in February this year was just a warning to all his haters. He said that God is angry with people for disrespecting him on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10.

5. After his exit from Bigg Boss, Swami Om was asked to be part of a talk show on two news channels and he created a mess on both the programmes. On January 12 in a show on News Nation, he got into a fight with a panel member, and he threw water on News World India’s anchor Naresh Soni.

#Exclusive Swami Om splashes water on NWI anchor during the show#SwamiOm pic.twitter.com/N5DsILajx6 — News World India (@NewsWorldIN) January 12, 2017

