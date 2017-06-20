Here is what Mouni Roy is up to after wrapping up Naagin Season 2 

Mouni Roy is chilling with her friends in Chicago. Mouni Roy is chilling with her friends in Chicago.

After wrapping up the shooting of Naagin, Mouni Roy has apparently flown to Chicago to spend some girl time with her friends. She put some fun pictures from her holiday in Illinois with the caption, “We need a band & some dancing in the middle of the roads here💋!! #sisters #sonakitnasauna #toomuchjoywithemidiots #muuaah @anishavarma @amolamiadolcevita @sonakshi_malik @cchuich.” Looking fresh and rejuvenated, it seems that Mouni is having the time of her life and the only thing left is dancing in the middle of the road with her girl gang.

She was also recently spotted enjoying the bliss of ‘doing nothing’ with some early morning shots on her Instagram in which she was sporting a red mane. Mouni, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan along with the other members of the Naagin team had shot the last episode a few days back and Mouni shared all the details on her Instagram. Posting pictures, she expressed how she was feeling sad yet happy on the occasion. Happy, because the third season of the hit show will be happening for sure, and sad because for some time she will be away from her friends and the team of Naagin. Naagin 2 will end with Shivangi (Mouni) taking her final revenge. But she might also die at the end of the season, setting the ground for the next season. The third season of the show will reportedly return around Christmas this year.

There is a gap of four months before she returns with Naagin 3 as the avenging snake woman. So this is the best time in which Mouni can enjoy her vacations and chill.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd