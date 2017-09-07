Here’s some drool worthy photos of birthday boy Vishal Singh

Happy Birthday Vishal Singh: From a perfect physique to those bulging biceps and the attractive face, this actor is blessed and how. Happy Birthday Vishal Singh: From a perfect physique to those bulging biceps and the attractive face, this actor is blessed and how.

Popular actor Vishal Singh, who rose to fame with his goody two shoes role as Jogar Modi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is one drool worthy face on the small screen. From a perfect physique to those bulging biceps and the attractive face, this actor is blessed and how. The actor who debuted on television with Kuchh Is Tara, has also been part of shows like Kasamh Se, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He also enjoyed a successful big screen debut with Traffic. Vishal also always puts his best fashion foot forward. One of the most well turned out actor at any events, Vishal while winning hearts with his television show, he became the first small screen actor to make it big in the fashion circuit in Los Angeles.

With fame and recognition coming his way from all quarters, the young champ packed his bag and moved to the USA. And currently he is one of the recognised faces at ramp shows. Recently, Vishal apart from his work was also in news for his alleged relationship with an Indonesian beauty Jessica Iskandar.

Today, as Vishal turns 32, here’s some drool worthy pictures of the star.

Here’s wishing Vishal Singh Happy Birthday!

