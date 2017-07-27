Game of Thrones Season 7: Here is Ser Jorah’s heart-wrenching letter to his Khaleesi, see photos

Game of Thrones Season 7: Read the entire letter Ser Jorah wrote. Game of Thrones Season 7: Read the entire letter Ser Jorah wrote.

HBO recently released the letter that Ser Jorah wrote to Daenerys Targaryen along with various other documents that featured in the latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 7. And Jorah’s letter is definitely making us thank Samwell even more because if not for him, nobody would have saved the dying man.

In the letter, Jorah has put forward his feelings and how he loved Daenerys since the day they met, as he was considering killing himself after finding out that his grayscale could not be cured.

Here is what the letter read:

“Khaleesi, I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could’ve lived to see the world you’re going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.”

HBO also released pictures of Samwell Tarly’s and Tyrion Lannister’s letters to Jon Snow. And looks like the two have more in common than that. While Sam’s letter revealed that the much-searched Dragonglass (the only weapon which can kill White Walkers) exists in Westeros itself, Tyrion’s letter invites Jon to the very mountain that Sam was talking about.

Here’s what Tyrion’s letter reads:

“Danaerys Stormborn, first of her name, invites you to Dragonstone. My Queen commands the combined forces of the Dorne and the Reach, an Ironborn Fleet, legions of Unsullied, a Dothraki horde and three Dragons. The Seven Kingdoms will bleed as long as Cersei sits on The Iron Throne. Join us. Together we can end her tyranny. I appeal to you, one bastard to another, for all dwarves are bastards in their father’s eyes. Tyrion Lannister, Hand of The Queen”

Samwell’s letter which also has a map reads,

“Jon. This is a map I found in a book. Dragonglass is rare in Westeros. But there is a mine on Dragonstone. This might be the only source left in Weteros. Sam.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the next episode which airs on Monday 7:30 am on Hotstar.

