Here are Kapil Sharma’s 10 year old comedy videos and they are lol funny. Watch videos

Kapil Sharma is called the king of stand-up comedy in India. His big break was winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and eventually making it big on the Indian television. But now we can reveal that it was not his first TV appearance. He was a known face on the small screen already, albeit on Punjabi TV.

Kapil’s hilarious jokes and stand-up comedy were already a hit on a Punjabi show called Hasde Hasande Raho on MH One channel before he arrived. We got hold of some of the old videos from his early days, much before he became the Kapil Sharma we know today. The videos belong to 2007 and Kapil, no doubt, looks highly ungroomed, raw and inexperienced. But his comic timing is still spot on, as he left his audience in splits even 10 years back. Granted he is a long way off from becoming a darling of Bollywood, a presence on Forbes’ most influential list and TV’s highest paid but he has the spark. Watch these gems and you will be ROFL-ing in no time.

Kapil, who hails from Amritsar, did not taste success easily. All his glory is the result of years of struggle and hard work. His is a true rags-to-riches story.

After his father’s demise in 2004, Kapil had the responsibility of getting his sister married. It was then that the comedian-turned-actor took his passion for theater seriously. An Amritsar theatre group of which Kapil was an active member, brought him to Delhi for various shows. He did some serious plays for around 10 to 12 years in both Delhi and Amritsar. But how did this transition from a theatre person to a comedian take place? In the words of Kapil, “I came into comedy accidentally.”

His hard work and dedication paid off when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and its makers invited him to be a part of their next show Comedy Circus, which became a hit among the masses. The comedian stunned everyone by winning all the six seasons of the show despite being earlier rejected at the audition stage.

After being a part of several comedy shows and anchoring a few others on TV, Kapil ventured into production and came up with his own banner – K9 productions. The first show to be made under this was Comedy Nights With Kapil which emerged as a game changer on the Indian television. Kapil’s power packed performances and his ways of taking a jibe at the celebrities clicked with the audience.

Comedy Nights With Kapil which later became The Kapil Sharma Show after it switched channels, took over Indian television by storm. His wisecracks left audience and celebrities rolling in aisles alike. Bollywood superstars forgot that they were on camera and laughed their hearts out on Kapil’s show.

In a short span of time, the funnyman managed to invite Bollywood biggies on his show. His magic left such an impact that soon the celebs themselves wished to be on the show again. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in one of the episodes even expressed his wish of buying it.

His transformation into a handsome man happened after his first break in Bollywood. The comedian rigorously worked on his looks in his first movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun. Presently, Kapil is prepping up for his upcoming film Firangi for which he has started shooting already.

