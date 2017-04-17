Latest News

Heck yeah, Smriti Irani believes Punjabis can dance on any music. Watch video

Smriti Irani retweeted a post suggesting that Punjabis can dance on any music.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Smriti Irani, Smriti Irani news, Smriti Irani actor, Smriti Irani tv actor, Smriti Irani tweets, Smriti Irani Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani latest news, Smriti Irani punjabis can dance, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Smriti Irani might have stayed away from silver screen for quite a while, but still has got an eye for entertainers.

Former television star and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani might have stayed away from silver screen for quite a while, but still has got an eye for entertainers. Smriti retweeted a post suggesting that Punjabis can dance on any music. A user wrote on Twitter, “Punjabis can dance on any music…..because they’re born with their own rhythm,” and also tagged Smriti. The minister not only retweeted but also agreed with this and replied: “Agreed!!! Paajis pao Bhangra.”

Of late, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor has been less active on social media. But, Smriti does retweet a lot. She was recently captured in a single frame along with Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This single picture having Ekta and on-screen Tulsi and Parvati went viral on social media. Ekta was in the capital to promote her upcoming web series, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This was when Smriti dropped in to say hello to Ekta who launched her TV career as Tulsi.

Earlier, Smriti Irani created another social media buzz when she was captured with actor Ronit Roy in a picture. Ronit met Smriti on a flight and took a selfie with her. The two acted in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi between 2000 and 2008. Ronit captioned the selfie, “What are the chances??!!! So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight.” Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Smriti played the lead character of Tulsi for years before switching career to politics.

  1. M
    Michael Selby
    Apr 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm
    Are Indians really saying "Heck yeah?" I thought they said, " yaa." Or are you desperately trying to ape us? A little silly, don't you think? I'm continually amazed how Indians are so quick to discard their regional variety of English.
    Reply
    1. S
      sahil
      Apr 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm
      this is all she can do now to stay in the news, the brave hearts of JNU made her irrelevant
      Reply

