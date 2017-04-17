Heck yeah, Smriti Irani believes Punjabis can dance on any music. Watch video

Smriti Irani might have stayed away from silver screen for quite a while, but still has got an eye for entertainers. Smriti Irani might have stayed away from silver screen for quite a while, but still has got an eye for entertainers.

Former television star and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani might have stayed away from silver screen for quite a while, but still has got an eye for entertainers. Smriti retweeted a post suggesting that Punjabis can dance on any music. A user wrote on Twitter, “Punjabis can dance on any music…..because they’re born with their own rhythm,” and also tagged Smriti. The minister not only retweeted but also agreed with this and replied: “Agreed!!! Paajis pao Bhangra.”

Agreed!!! Paajis pao Bhangra. http://t.co/bdNtKCB1h5 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 17, 2017

Of late, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor has been less active on social media. But, Smriti does retweet a lot. She was recently captured in a single frame along with Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This single picture having Ekta and on-screen Tulsi and Parvati went viral on social media. Ekta was in the capital to promote her upcoming web series, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This was when Smriti dropped in to say hello to Ekta who launched her TV career as Tulsi.

Earlier, Smriti Irani created another social media buzz when she was captured with actor Ronit Roy in a picture. Ronit met Smriti on a flight and took a selfie with her. The two acted in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi between 2000 and 2008. Ronit captioned the selfie, “What are the chances??!!! So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight.” Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Smriti played the lead character of Tulsi for years before switching career to politics.

