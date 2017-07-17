Game of Thrones 7 premiere traffic makes HBO website crash

But the website resumed its service during the final half of the episode of the Game of Thrones East Coast premiere. A spokeswoman for the network said that HBO Go was experiencing outages in Latin America yesterday and the team was working to resolve the problems. The portal suffered similar problems at the time of the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones in 2014, when the

site crashed during the finale of the first season of True Detective.

The network’s over-the-top video streaming service, HBO Now was also suffering from a snag. While some users who logged into the service were met with a loading bar and could not access the new episode, others complained about slow buffering. Some of the users took to social media to express their outrage.

“That moment when your 30 minutes into season 7 of @GameOfThrones and @HBONowHelp crashes…” wrote a Twitter user, along with a gif of Jon Snow’s dejected face.

While other tweeple wrote, “@HBOLAT You had one job #HBOGO, one job we are a few hours away from #GoTS7 premiere and you are down already! Fix the servers! @HBO “

