Game of Thrones 7 premiere traffic makes HBO website crash

Game of Thrones season 7 premiers generated an unprecedented surge in users and HBO's site went kaput. The site had suffered a similar problem when True Detective's finale was aired. Game of Thrones season 7, which will have only seven episodes instead of usual 10, premiered on July 16

Published:July 17, 2017 8:09 pm
As winter is here with the seventh season of Game of Thrones, the network HBO could not withstand the excitement of the fans as they barraged the main website, leading to a technical glitch. The users who tried to visit HBO.com saw an error message displayed, which read there was a problem loading the page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

 But the website resumed its service during the final half of the episode of the Game of Thrones East Coast premiere. A spokeswoman for the network said that HBO Go was experiencing outages in Latin America yesterday and the team was working to resolve the problems. The portal suffered similar problems at the time of the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones in 2014, when the
site crashed during the finale of the first season of True Detective.
The network’s over-the-top video streaming service, HBO Now was also suffering from a snag. Whilesome users who logged into the service were met with a loading bar and could not access the new episode, others complained about slow buffering. Some of the users took to social media to express their outrage. 
“That moment when your 30 minutes into season 7 of @GameOfThrones and @HBONowHelp crashes…” wrote a Twitter user, along with a gif of Jon Snow’s dejected face. 
While other tweeple wrote, “@HBOLAT You had one job #HBOGO, one job we are a few hours away from #GoTS7 premiere and you are down already! Fix the servers! @HBO

