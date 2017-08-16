HBO Spain airs Game of Thrones Episode 6 by mistake?

Game of Thrones episode 6 also leaked. Game of Thrones episode 6 also leaked.

According to latest reports, the upcoming sixth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 was mistakenly aired for almost an hour by HBO Spain. A Reddit user named The Slayer Slayer started a thread on the issue and even posted a screengrab of the episode, which was one-hour long. In the still, Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane can be seen beyond The Wall, which could also be from earlier episodes. But the rest of the details have made him a little more credible.

He also put up a 2 minutes video from the leak, which has an even bigger number of gifs, screen grabs and videos attached to it. A user named AMarshall555 has posted a gif where The Night King touches Drogon and his eyes turn blue, which has unmistakably been on one of the most awaited scenes of the series. Users have also posted various links where fans can watch the leak.

The last episode, Eastwatch, was also leaked by the Indian partner of HBO. Just this Monday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four Bengaluru IT professionals in connection with a leaked episode of the popular TV series Game of Thrones. Three of the four accused work for a firm that stored the video on its servers, while the fourth is a former employee of the firm. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till August 21.

Game of Thrones airs on Monday on Hotstar and on Tuesday on Star World and Star World HD.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd