HBO developing four different spin-offs of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones may be coming to an end after eight seasons but HBO is already planning to expand the G R R Martin’s fantasy universe with four new spinoffs. The TV network is developing four different ideas from different writers and Martin is personally involved in two of the projects. Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and “Mad Men” writer Carly Wray are developing the spinoffs. Martin is working with Helgeland and Wray. The network has not revealed much about the storylines of the spinoff but has hinted that the shows will “explore different time periods of George R R Martin’s vast and rich universe.”

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will be involved with the new shows as executive producers reported Entertainment Weekly. “Weiss and Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season,” HBO said in a statement.

“We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R R Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete.” The network hopes to find at least one title that can successfully continue the franchise.

“There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” HBO said. The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” will arrive on July 16.

