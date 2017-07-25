Has Sunil Grover hiked his fees?

Sunil Grover reportedly has raised his fees. Sunil Grover reportedly has raised his fees.

While Kapil Sharma’s show is suffering from low TRPs, it seems to be good times for Sunil Grover. If sources are to be believed, the actor-comedian has hiked his fees. As per reports in DNA, the comedian has hiked his fee to Rs 13-14 lakhs per episode. He used to charge around 7-8 lakhs per episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. A source told the daily, “Sunil has been getting some really good offers for shows but he’s focussing on guest appearances and stage shows. Sunil was previously charging Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode on Kapil’s show. Now, he charges around Rs 13-14 lakh per appearance.”

Well, this rumour comes right after Kapil’s show fell from the Top 10 shows list in this week’s BARC report. In fact, that’s not it. People have had concerns about Kapil Sharma’s ability to handle stardom. Recently, Kapil cancelled a shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who were on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Later, Kapil’s team issued an apology saying that the actor was not feeling well. Mubarakan star cast Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty were also made to wait when they turned up to shoot for their promotional episode.

All of these events have led to speculations that The Kapil Sharma Show might wrap up. But in a conversation with Bollywood Life, Kiku Sharda said, “Kapil’s absence due to his ill-health has fanned stupid speculations. I don’t want to comment and fan all this further. We have started shooting for the coming weekend.”

