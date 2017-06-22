Harshad Chopra, Jennifer Winget to star in new romantic show

Harshad Chopra will be paired opposite TV star Jennifer in the yet-untitled romantic show. Harshad Chopra will be paired opposite TV star Jennifer in the yet-untitled romantic show.

Months after Harshad Chopra’s supposed comeback vehicle Meenu Mausi got shelved, but in a good news for his fans, the actor will be seen making his return on small screen in a show on Colors. Harshad will be paired opposite TV star Jennifer Winget in the yet-untitled romantic show, which is being produced by Cinevistaas, indianexpress.com has learnt.

“A new show with Harshad and Jennifer is in the making. But it will take time (to go on floor). It might happen in August-September,” a source said. It will be a daily show. This marks Cinevistaas’ third collaboration with Jennifer after Dill Mill Gayye and Beyhadh, which is currently on air on Sony.

Beyhadh, which sees Jennifer in her first anti-heroine avatar, is among the most loved television shows. Besides its fresh storyline and sleek direction, the show is benefited by Jennifer’s strong fanbase. It only makes sense for Cinevistaas to cash in on her stardom and work with her on their first project for Colors, which is the biggest General Entertainment Channel (GEC) right now.

The show will be Harshad’s first show in last two years. He previously starred on Sony’s Humsafars. The actor made his Bollywood debut last year with The End, which was a failure at the box-office.

From past one year, there was a speculation that the actor would star opposite Sanaya Irani on Star Plus’ Meenu Mausi. Apparently, after a lot of struggle to get the show rolling, the makers kept it on the backburner. While Harshad had maintained silence over the shoe’s prospects, Sanaya had said in an interview that she didn’t know what was happening with it.

