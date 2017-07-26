Harshad Arora will not romance Gracy Goswami in TV show, clarifies producer Nissar Parvez

Harshad Arora was rumoured to be dating Gracy Goswami in a new Star Plus show. Harshad Arora was rumoured to be dating Gracy Goswami in a new Star Plus show.

The hullabaloo around TV actor Harshad Arora romancing Gracy Goswami, who is half his age, in a new show on Star Plus is all set to bite the dust. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, producer of the show Nissar Parvez shared that Harshad and Gracy are not paired together, and the buzz has been completely false.

Debuting with Beintehaa, Delhi boy Harshad Arora became a worldwide sensation. After playing a righteous character in Dahleez and a werewolf in Shapath, the actor is all set to get back to screen with Star Plus’ fantasy-based show. Produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Shrivastava’s Peninsula Productions, the periodic fantasy drama tentatively titled The King’s Daughter will also star Shakti Anand, Preet Kaur, Monaz Mevawala, Mouli Ganguly, Gracy Goswami, Vaani Sood, Neha Solanki, Ankit Gupta, Mamik Singh among others.

The story will project the relationship between a king played by Shakti and his three daughters. While Mom fame Vaani and Sethji actor Neha will play the lead roles, Gracy, who after her impressive performance in Balika Vadhu, and recently seen in the movie Begum Jaan, will play the youngest daughter.

With the show all set to go on floors soon, speculations were rife about Harshad and Gracy being paired together as a couple. The media trial went full force in putting down the show of highlighting such a love story. Harshad was accused of romancing a girl half his age on-screen, and the producers shunned of presenting such a show. The headlines went abuzz with the immoral development in the show.

But stating that all these talks were a mere fragment of the imagination of some wicked minds, producer Nissar talking exclusively to indianexpress.com shared, “I don’t know how and where the rumours started but it was indeed in a bad taste. You cannot be so judgemental without even knowing the facts. The team was really disturbed. Now that you’ve asked, let me clarify that Harshad and Gracy are not paired together. Hence there is no chance of seeing them romance. I hope that will rest the case.”

When we buzzed Harshad, he too responded via a text, “It is not true at all. We will not be playing a couple.”

The King’s Daughter will go on floors next month and is expected to launch by end of September.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd