Happy Rakshabandhan: These ladies of Game Of Thrones don’t need a brother to be their watchful protector

If there’s anything that we have learned from the ladies of Game Of Thrones, it is that you should never ever mess with them. They will definitely come back for sweet revenge. Rakshabandhan is celebrated as the day when sisters celebrate the presence of their brothers as a protector. But women like Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister, Danaerys Targaryen and Margery Tyrell have proved that sometimes sisters do not necessarily need a brother to protect themselves.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark has been on her own ever since her father Ned Stark was beheaded in front of her eyes. Although she was from a family with all kind of privileges, she accepted the times when life gave her nothing but poverty to look forward to. Arya Stark is a true example of a survivor. She is adaptable to change. While avenging her family’s death, not everyone has the quality to calmly prepare a kill list.

Danaerys Targaryen

The mother of dragons was sold, raped and tortured but yet she managed to survive and become the Queen. There was a point of time in her life when her own men abandoned her, but never has she lost hope. Although in the recent episodes of the show, her strong army and her allies are being brutally butchered by Lannisters, she has not shown a single hint of losing the real battle. When desperate times calls for desperate measures, she manages to make the right decisions. Only time can tell us if she can be the real queen.

Margaery Tyrell

Margery Tyrell was one of the cleverest and sweetest women in Game Of Thrones. She was diplomatic and knew clever ways of gaining trust and winning the hearts of people. If she had any enemies, it’s not because she was mean but rather because they were haters who just couldn’t take the fact that she was loved by all. Margery also never lived in la la land. She was aware of the upcoming dangers and took steps accordingly. If only the Sparrows had paid heed to her words, maybe she would not have died.

Cersei Lannister

Perhaps the reason why Cersei Lannister does not have our sympathies is because life has not been as cruel to her as it has been for Arya, Sansa and Danaerys. Her evil schemes are beyond our wildest dreams but deep down she is really just an ambitious woman who is fiercely protective of her loved ones. She wants nothing but the best for her sons and daughters and she couldn’t be more consumed with guilt and remorse for secretly knowing all along that her childrens’ deaths were largely due to her own fault. But to give credit where its due, she can pretty much take care of herself. You know your survival hopes look bleak if you are not in her good books. While others would go into depression due to their guilt and remorse, Cersei keeps awake all night making plans on how to give the right kind of punishment to her enemies.

