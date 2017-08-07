Happy Rakshabandhan: TV actors talk about Bollywood stars who they’d prefer as sisters

The hottest hunks of the small screen tell us who they want as their sisters. The hottest hunks of the small screen tell us who they want as their sisters.

Do you remember the popular line of Rajkummar Rao from Behen Hogi Teri, “Ek launda bata do haumein, jisne ek ladki ko dekh ke pehli bar bol diya ho ki matlab kya ladki hai na. Kash Yeh meri behen hoti,”(Give me one example when a guy pointed out at a girl and said, if only she had been my sister). Well now we can safely tell him, ‘Yes, such people exist’. Kajol, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Preity Zinta have been our heartthrobs ever since they joined the film industry, but there are some actors in the entertainment industry itself who prefer having them as their sisters.

As we celebrate Rakshabandhan today, the hottest hunks of the small screen tell us who they want as their sisters:

Karan Oberoi

“I am alright with any Bollywood actress other than Deepika Padukone to tie rakhi on me as long as they look at me as a brother and they resonate with brotherly affection for me. I have a school boy huge crush on Deepika. So anybody other than her is ok.” said Karan Oberoi.

Shashank Vyas

“I would not mind Tabu tying me a rakhi because she seems strict and she resembles my sister,” said Shashank Vyas.

Lavanya Bharadwaj

” I don’t want any Bollywood actor to tie a rakhi to me. I respect everybody but I already have seven cousin sisters and one real sister. So my hands are full, let’s see may be in future if I ‘ll have that kind of bonding with someone,” said Lavanya Bhardhwaj.

Mrunal Jain

“I would not mind having a sister like Kajol, who is always bubbly and happy and her presence makes the room light up with joy,” said Meunal Jain.

Shakti Arora

“I think Tabu because she has that sister-like-feel. Whenever I see her films, it reminds me of my elder sister. I don’t want to choose anyone from the younger lot as I want to work with them and this might kill the chemistry,” said Shakti Arora.

Arjun Bijlani

” I would love Kareena Kapoor to be my sister, because my cousin sister looks quite a lot like her,” said Arjun Bijlani.

Ssharaad Malhotra

“I want my sister to be Preity Zinta because she could make a good elder sister who is sweet, naughty and at the same time caring and understanding,” said Ssharaad Malhotra

